Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya's marriage: Know date to venue to guest list and more

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have decided to get married in December of this year. The couple got engaged earlier in August. The pre-wedding rituals have already started

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's Marriage Date and Venue

Naga and Sobhita will not have a royal destination wedding as reported earlier. It was widely said and believed they were making arrangements to wed in a proper Telugu Hindu traditional ritual style at a Palace Hotel in Rajasthan.

On the contrary, as Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sobhita's soon-to-be father-in-law, wished, the wedding will take place in Hyderabad itself.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's Wedding Venue

The couple is going all traditional and keeping it as close as possible to their Telugu roots for the wedding. Sobhita has been vocal about it in the past as well. Nagarjuna's familial property, Annapurna Studios, will be the venue for their grand and lavish wedding. A specially erected set will be built for the occasion shortly.

Since Nagarjuna is always around the corner at Annapurna Studios, he can look into the venue's arrangements. In addition, the Hyderabad wedding will enable most of the star-studded guests to pay a visit without fail.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding date

Naga Chaitanya will tie the 'Thali' to Sobhita Dhulipala in a Telugu Hindu ritual as both of them belong to the same religion. However, their castes are different. The wedding date has been finalized for December 4.

Ahead of the wedding, the couple will have a lineup of personal and joint events leading up to the 'Jeelakarra Bellam' muhurtham. Starting with private bachelor parties to the Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeeth, the couple will revel in the wedding festivities before the D-day and reception.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding guest list

For the most talked-about wedding of the Akkineni Family, Tollywood's biggest families, Nandamuri, Daggubati, and Konidela, are expected to be in total attendance. Daggubati family comprised Suresh Babu, Venkatesh, and Rana, along with their family members, the maternal family of Naga Chaitanya as Venkatesh's sister Lakshmi is his mother.

In addition, the actor's colleagues, friends, and other acquaintances from Tollywood, Sobhita's industry friends and family, political leaders, Chief Ministers, MLAs, and MPs will reportedly be invited to the event.

Latest Videos