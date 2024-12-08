Sobhita, Deepika to Alia Bhatt: 7 Bollywood brides who opted for sarees instead of lehengas

From Sobhita to Yami Gautam, these Bollywood brides embraced sarees over lehengas, making bold, personal statements on their weddings with traditional yet modern styles that captured attention.



Wearing lehenga is somewhat a tradition followed by every bride, but these Bollywood brides chose to break the norm. From Sobhita to Yami Gautam, they embraced sarees, making unique and bold fashion statements on their special days.

Patralekhaa

Patralekhaa's wedding to Rajkummar Rao was widely admired for its elegance. The bride wore a custom-designed saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, adding a personal and unique touch that made her wedding look unforgettable and a true masterpiece of Indian fashion.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone’s wedding featured a stunning South Indian touch as she chose a brocade silk Kanjeevaram saree from The House of Angadi. This traditional attire added a sophisticated charm to her wedding ensemble, reflecting her fusion of cultures beautifully.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 5, and their wedding pictures quickly went viral. Sobhita chose a stunning gold Kanjeevaram saree over the traditional lehenga, making a bold yet elegant statement for her special day.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha wore her mother's saree to her wedding, following a sentimental trend. By enjoying the classic elegance of her mother's dress in a contemporary wedding setting and paying homage to family customs, the actress added a personal touch to her special day.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt broke away from the conventional wedding style by ditching the traditional red lehenga. Instead, she opted for a gorgeous saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, accessorizing with a chunky choker set that perfectly complemented her elegant look.

Yami Gautam

By donning her mother's 33-year-old saree, Yami Gautam added even more meaningful touches to her wedding day. In addition to paying homage to her family's heritage, the heartfelt gesture gave her bridal ensemble a sentimental charm and deep personal meaning.

