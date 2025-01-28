'Sky Force' Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya starrer earns THIS on first Monday

Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan, and Sharad Kelkar, is a war drama inspired by the 1965 Indo-Pak air war. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the film saw a strong start but faced a sharp dip in collections on its first Monday

Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan, and Sharad Kelkar, experienced a noticeable decline in collections on its first Monday. After earning a decent Rs 13.75 crore on its opening day (January 24), the film capitalized on the Republic Day holiday, collecting Rs 23.75 crore on Day 2 and Rs 26.50 crore on Day 3. However, Monday saw a steep 55% drop, with earnings of Rs 6 crore, bringing the total to Rs 70 crore net at the Indian box office

The film’s strong weekend performance was bolstered by heavily discounted ticket rates in select theaters. Prices were reduced from the usual Rs 250–500 range to as low as Rs 20–50, significantly increasing audience turnout. This pricing strategy was instrumental in driving the film’s initial success

With no indication of continued discounts, the film's future performance at the box office remains uncertain. The substantial Monday decline suggests the absence of sustained organic demand, raising questions about its ability to maintain momentum

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force is inspired by the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, particularly the attack on Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase. The film highlights India’s aerial might and strategic resilience during that historic conflict

