'Sky Force' Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya starrer earns THIS on first Monday

Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan, and Sharad Kelkar, is a war drama inspired by the 1965 Indo-Pak air war. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the film saw a strong start but faced a sharp dip in collections on its first Monday

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 8:44 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 8:44 AM IST

Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan, and Sharad Kelkar, experienced a noticeable decline in collections on its first Monday. After earning a decent Rs 13.75 crore on its opening day (January 24), the film capitalized on the Republic Day holiday, collecting Rs 23.75 crore on Day 2 and Rs 26.50 crore on Day 3. However, Monday saw a steep 55% drop, with earnings of Rs 6 crore, bringing the total to Rs 70 crore net at the Indian box office

article_image2

The film’s strong weekend performance was bolstered by heavily discounted ticket rates in select theaters. Prices were reduced from the usual Rs 250–500 range to as low as Rs 20–50, significantly increasing audience turnout. This pricing strategy was instrumental in driving the film’s initial success

article_image3

With no indication of continued discounts, the film's future performance at the box office remains uncertain. The substantial Monday decline suggests the absence of sustained organic demand, raising questions about its ability to maintain momentum

article_image4

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, Sky Force is inspired by the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, particularly the attack on Pakistan’s Sargodha airbase. The film highlights India’s aerial might and strategic resilience during that historic conflict

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Coldplay Chris Martin visits Prayagraj along with girlfriend Dakota Johnson (VIDEO) RBA

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Coldplay’s Chris Martin visits Prayagraj along with girlfriend Dakota Johnson (VIDEO)

Sonu Nigam expresses disappointment, questions Padma Awards for overlooking singers like Kishore Kumar RBA

Sonu Nigam expresses disappointment, questions Padma Awards for overlooking singers like Kishore Kumar

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai police arrest West Bengal woman linked to attack vkp

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai police arrest West Bengal woman linked to attack

Smoking in Telugu movies: Can the industry move away from glorifying this menace? Read on ATG

Smoking in Telugu movies: Can the industry move away from glorifying this menace? Read on

Well never forget these two weeks...', Coldplay wraps up India tour with heartfelt post ATG

'We'll never forget these two weeks...', Coldplay wraps up India tour with heartfelt post

Recent Stories

Chinese AI wave hits Wall Street: Nvidia loses $500 billion as DeepSeek shakes US tech market AJR

Chinese AI wave hits Wall Street: Nvidia loses $500 billion as DeepSeek shakes US tech market

Uttar Pradesh attracts 65 crore tourists in 2024, Agra leads with most foreign visitors

Uttar Pradesh attracts 65 crore tourists in 2024, Agra leads with most foreign visitors

Record 25 lakh devotees visit Ramnagari since Republic Day, Ayodhya roads packed with pilgrims

Record 25 lakh devotees visit Ramnagari since Republic Day, Ayodhya roads packed with pilgrims

Unified Pension Scheme: New rules for government employees to be effective from April 1, 2025 gcw

Unified Pension Scheme: New rules for government employees to be effective from April 1, 2025

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Coldplay Chris Martin visits Prayagraj along with girlfriend Dakota Johnson (VIDEO) RBA

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Coldplay’s Chris Martin visits Prayagraj along with girlfriend Dakota Johnson (VIDEO)

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon