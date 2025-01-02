Singer Armaan Malik ties knot with Aashna Shroff, shares beautiful wedding PHOTOS

Singer Armaan Malik and influencer Aashna Shroff have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. They shared beautiful wedding photos on social media, capturing their joyous moments together.



In the photos, Armaan and Aashna are seen smiling happily as they pose for the camera. The images also showcase their varmala ceremony, where they exchanged floral garlands, along with other important wedding rituals that added to the celebration.

For their special day, the couple chose coordinated outfits. Aashna wore a gorgeous orange lehenga, opting for a unique change from the traditional red. Armaan, in contrast, wore a pastel-hued sherwani, completing their elegant look.

Their wedding post was captioned with the sweet message "Tu hi mera Ghar," along with an orange heart emoji, symbolizing their love. Fans and celebrities alike congratulated them, with Daboo Malik, Dolly Singh, and Anuv Jain leading the celebrations on Instagram.

Armaan had proposed to Aashna in August 2023 with a heartfelt moment, going down on one knee with a ring. Aashna, a fashion and lifestyle influencer, is known for sharing beautiful moments from her life, including romantic posts with her now-husband.

