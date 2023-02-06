Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Wedding update: Couple sangeet event went on till 5 am-read details

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani apparently fell in love on the sets of their 2021 film, Shershaah, but they have always kept their romance private. The wedding will take place from February 5 to February 7.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s three-day wedding festivities began yesterday in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, while the couple reached their wedding destination on Saturday.



According to yesterday's report post the sangeet function on February 5, mehendi and haldi ceremonies are scheduled for today, and the wedding is happening tomorrow, followed by a reception get-together. Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor along with wife Mira Rajput, are also participating in the wedding functions.



"The celebration started at approximately 11 pm and lasted until about 4 am, where the visitors danced their hearts out. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's family performed two distinct renditions on the actors' iconic chartbusters, and the pair even joined them on stage. Everyone was having a fantastic time at the event. Today is also a busy day for the soon-to-be-married couple and the baaraatis, with festivities planned in the morning and an evening celebration," a person close to the situation said.



Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani fell in love on the sets of their 2021 film, Shershaah, but they have always kept their romance private. Sid recently spoke with a media outlet about the attention that his personal life receives. He stated that he is alright with it as long as individuals are not disrespectful, pushing the bounds, or being unreasonable.

"Sometimes when they attempt to delve too deep or construct tales out of merely folks you meet or hang out (with), I believe that's not always appropriate. "I'm fine with the attention as an actor in general right now, but not in my personal life," the Mission Majnu star had added.

According to reports, DJ Ganesh will perform during Sidharth and Kiara's sangeet as well as the post-wedding after-party. According to the most recent post, the soon-to-be married couple and their guests partied until 5 a.m. at the sangeet ceremony.

DJ Ganesh, who arrived in Jaisalmer on Sunday, just shared a tale on Instagram. He wrote a statement with the timestamp without revealing anything.

