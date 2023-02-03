Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding CONFIRMED: Couple to marry on February 6 in Jaisalmer

Celebrity couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are getting married in just few days. The couple is said to be getting married on February 6 in Jaisalmer. An industry expert confirmed the wedding on Friday, confirming rumours and congratulating the Shershaah stars.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

For a long time, there have been rumours about Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani getting married. However, fans' enthusiasm is presently at an all-time high because the purported wedding is only a few days away.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

According to sources, Sid and Kiara will marry on February 6 in Jaisalmer. The specifics of their private wedding have been circulating, but the couple has yet to confirm the rumours.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding on February 6

An industry expert finally confirmed the news on Friday. Joginder Tuteja confirmed the wedding rumours on his Twitter account.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

He wrote, "It’s official. #SidharthMalhotra and #KiaraAdvani are getting married on 6th Feb. Here is wishing the lovely and adorable jodi loads of love and happiness. You both are adorable together, @SidMalhotra @advani_kiara #SidharthKiaraWedding"

Image: Kiara Advani / Instagram

Fans were delighted after the tweet garnered attention online. A netizen wrote, "Finally it's going to happen." Another commented, "Was waiting for this moment so long...congrats #sidkiara" A Twitter user called them, "Most beautiful jodi."



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

About Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding

According to reports, the rumoured couple will marry on February 6 at a luxurious property in Rajasthan. According to reports, preparations are well underway, and hotels for the guests have already been reserved.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

It will be a small gathering with only close friends and family members in attendance. The pre-wedding festivities are expected to begin tomorrow (Saturday, February 4). After exchanging vows, the pair will most likely confirm the news on social media.



Veena Nagda, a celebrity mehendi artist, posted a photo from the Mumbai airport. The sangeet and mehendi will take place on February 4 and 5.

Sidharth Malhotra travelled down to Delhi two days ago to oversee the wedding preparations. The entire hotel is reserved for the wedding. Camel rides, spa certificates, and performances by local singers and dancers are available to guests.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding attire

The couple was recently seen leaving Manish Malhotra's residence together. Their simultaneous appearance at the ace designer's home fueled the wedding rumours. The pair is said to be wearing an ensemble made by Manish. Kiara will wear a red lehenga, while Sidharth will wear an off-white sherwani with a crimson shafa, according to India Today. We already can't wait to see their wedding photos!

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla