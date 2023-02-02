Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani SHAADI update: Have wedding preparations begun in Jaisalmer? Read this

All eyes are on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as the speculated date of their wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, approaches.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

All eyes are on Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani as the rumoured date of their wedding becomes closer by the day. The couple has kept things extraordinarily private and has kept their followers wondering whether or not they are getting married. Despite these rumours, Sid was recently photographed at the airport on his way to Delhi.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

According to reports, the actor flew to his hometown for last-minute wedding preparations. In fact, the bride-to-be was recently sighted at designer Manish Malhotra's home. However, the newest news is that their wedding preparations have begun in Jaisalmer.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

The wedding preparations for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have begun in Jaisalmer.

According to rumours, Sidharth and Kiara's wedding preparations have already begun at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. According to reports, the couple will marry on February 6.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

According to sources, the wedding ceremonies would begin with a sangeet on February 5, followed by a pheras on February 6, and a reception on February 7. During these three days, their guests will receive a taste of Rajasthani culture. Kathputli and Manganiyaar performers are alleged to have been asked to play at their wedding.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

The menu features a rich mix of Continental and Indian cuisine, as well as Rajasthani specialities such as bajre ki roti and bajre ka soyta. Camel rides will also be available to guests in Sam Sand Dunes.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra's work front

The outstanding actor just completed production on Indian Police Force, an upcoming web series that marks his OTT debut. The project, directed by Rohit Shetty, will be available on Amazon Prime Video. Sidharth Malhotra also plays the protagonist in Yodha, an upcoming action thriller set to be released in July of this year.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla