Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani NET WORTH: Know the couple's income, cars, properties, education and more

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will start their happily ever after at Jaisalmer's gorgeous Suryagarh Palace. Fans have been eager to see the duo reunited since their hit film "Shershaah" was released in 2021. Here's a look at the lovebirds ' net worth and more.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are getting married on February 7 in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The pair will hold a modest ceremony with close industry friends and family members.

Image: Instagram

The couple had kept their private lives out of the spotlight, yet they were frequently seen together. The duo has been a fan favourite since their debut film, Shershaah. Now that they're all prepared to exchange vows let's peek at their net worth and some of the fancy stuff they own.



Image: Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra’s Net Worth

Sidharth Malhotra, one of Bollywood's most sought-after stars, owns an expensive Bandra house. His Bachelor pad, designed by Gauri Khan, has a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea.

Image: Instagram

According to GQ India, Malhotra has a slew of flashy automobiles, including a Rs 2 crore Range Rover and a Mercedes Maybach. Aside from movies, he allegedly charges between Rs 2-3 crore for brand endorsements. Sidharth Malhotra has accumulated a net worth of Rs 100 crore throughout his decade-long career in Bollywood.



Image: Instagram

Kiara Advani’s Net Worth

Kiara Advani, who made her Bollywood debut in Fugly, is said to live in a very expensive flat in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi neighbourhood. GQ reports that, in addition to her affluent property, the actress has a slew of high-end vehicles, including an Audi A8L valued at $1.58 million.

Image: Instagram

Kiara Advani also owns a Mercedes Benz worth Rs 71.79 lakh, and she has been seen driving a BMW X5 for Rs 77.90 lakh and a five-seater luxury vehicle worth Rs 74.50 lakh. According to another Koimoi report, her movie earnings and brand endorsements bring her total net worth to Rs 25 crore.



Image: Instagram Fan Page

Sidharth Malhotra's net worth is estimated to be over Rs 100 crore, while Kiara's net worth is around Rs 25 crore. Sidharth began his Bollywood career with "Student of the Year" in 2012 and is the face of various businesses, including FMCG, lifestyle, and cellphones.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani income details:

According to reports, Sidharth costs roughly Rs 3 crore for advertising and his remuneration for each film ranges between Rs 6 and Rs 8 crore.



On the other hand, Kiara Advani is the face of various businesses ranging from cosmetics to workout equipment. Kiara allegedly costs between Rs 1-1.5 crores for each brand endorsement and between Rs 3 crores and Rs 3 crores for each film.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Education Details

Sidharth Malhotra attended Don Bosco School in Delhi and Naval Public School. He graduated from the University of Delhi's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College. Kiara Advani attended Cathedral and John Connon Schools in Mumbai before attending Jai Hind College in Mumbai to obtain her degree in Mass Communication.