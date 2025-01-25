Shruti Haasan to Anushka Shetty: 8 Unmarried TOP Actresses of South Indian Cinema

Several actresses who have achieved superhit status and secured a permanent place in the hearts of fans in South India have remained unmarried. Who are these single South Indian actresses, and what are the reasons behind their decision?

Compared to actors, actresses have a much shorter career in cinema, typically spanning 10-15 years. After this period, they are often sidelined due to age. Actresses over 30 receive fewer opportunities, and even those are often limited to roles as mothers or older sisters. This is why many actresses choose to marry and settle down after turning 30. However, there are several actresses who remain single even after crossing 35. What are the reasons behind their decision?

Anushka Shetty

Kannada actress Anushka Shetty has made a significant impact in Tollywood and Kollywood. Despite delivering several superhits, including Baahubali, she remains silent on the topic of marriage. Anushka Shetty is 42 years old. Her name was linked with Baahubali co-star Prabhas. Recently, there were rumors about her marrying a businessman, but nothing has been confirmed.

Kiran Rathod

Kiran Rathod, predominantly seen in Tamil films, is 43 years old. Despite acting alongside stars like Ajith and Vijay, she remains unmarried. Her name was linked with a few actors, and rumors of dating and impending marriage circulated, but none materialized.

Tabu

South Indian actress Tabu, prominent in Bollywood, is 52 years old. Her name was linked with several Bollywood stars, and there were rumors and gossip about dating and relationships. Currently busy in Bollywood, Tabu remains single.

Poonam Bajwa

Poonam Bajwa, who has acted in Kannada films like Shikari, Mast Mohabbat, and Thangigagi, has also appeared as a leading lady in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. The 39-year-old Poonam is not married but is reportedly in a long-term relationship and is expected to tie the knot soon.

Trisha

Trisha, a star actress in the South Indian film industry for 20 years, is 41 years old. Her name has been linked with several prominent Tamil actors, and there were strong rumors about her impending marriage, relationships, and dating. However, Trisha has not made any official announcements. Her name is still linked with Tamil star Vijay.

Shruti Haasan

Kamal Haasan's daughter Shruti is 38 years old. She was in a relationship with doodle artist Shantanu, and everyone expected them to marry. However, they separated due to differences. Shruti has expressed disinterest in marriage on several occasions, stating a preference for dating and relationships.

Nagma

Nagma, who starred opposite Rajinikanth in Baasha, is now 50 years old. Jyothika's older sister, Nagma, has left cinema and is now involved in politics. Despite crossing 50, Nagma remains unmarried. Her name was also linked with an Indian cricketer. There are rumours that a serious relationship ended, leading to her remaining single.

Andrea

38-year-old Andrea was in love with music director Anirudh, who is 6 years younger than her. Due to the age difference, their relationship did not lead to marriage. Both remain single.

