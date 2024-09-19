SHOCKING! Actor Dhanush once threw mic and walked out of interview over personal questions

Dhanush's past interview regarding the Suchi Leaks controversy from the VIP 2 promotions has resurfaced and is gaining attention on social media. The actor's angry reaction to personal questions highlights his stance on privacy and professionalism.

Dhanush is renowned as a multi-talented and leading actor in Tamil cinema. Recently, he has also starred in Hindi films, extending his work beyond South Indian languages like Tamil and Telugu. The shooting of his third Hindi film is set to begin soon. Additionally, he has acted in two Hollywood films. It can be said that Dhanush has received opportunities that even Vijay, Ajith, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth did not, which has surprised many in the industry.

Finally, Dhanush both acted in and directed his 50th film, Raayan. In this film, he showcased a side of himself never seen before, with a shaved head and a gruff expression. Without any trace of heroism, he demonstrated his versatility by taking on such a role. Additionally, Dhanush did not show favouritism and provided opportunities for young actors. While the film received mixed reviews from some, it was praised positively by others.

Dhanush, who is busy working on multiple films, is currently directing and acting in a movie alongside Arun Vijay and Nithya Menen. The shooting is reportedly taking place in Theni. Additionally, a film directed by Dhanush featuring his nephew is set to be released soon. Furthermore, Kuberan, directed by Sekhar Kammula and starring Dhanush, is scheduled for release in December this year. With heightened interest from fans, a flashback of information about Dhanush is now garnering significant attention on social media.

The film Vellai Illa Pattathari 2, released in 2017, starred Dhanush and was directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth, the youngest daughter of Rajinikanth. The cast also included Amala Paul, Samudrakani, Saranya Ponvannan, Kajol, and others. Before the film's release, Dhanush participated in numerous promotional events. During an interview with TV9, Dhanush was asked about the Suchi Leaks. He responded that he was unaware of the situation, as he was focused on shooting for his film. Dhanush mentioned that he is so occupied with his work that he does not pay attention to such matters.

Dhanush was further questioned about the Suchi Leaks and whether the incident had mentally disturbed him. Angrily, Dhanush responded, "Who said I was mentally disturbed? Have I told anyone that?" He clapped his hands and said to the presenter, "I don't need to share my personal life with you. Would you disclose your matters to me? Everyone has a right to privacy. I can't answer you; this is a stupid interview." He then removed the microphone and threw it away. Later, after the channel apologized, Dhanush reluctantly spoke about the film for only five minutes before leaving.

