Shilpa Shetty flaunts toned abs, fans stunned by her fitness: See photos

Shilpa Shetty stunned fans with gym photos. Her fitness at 49 amazed everyone, garnering praise in the comments. See Shilpa Shetty's latest pictures…

Shilpa Shetty shared captivating gym session pictures on Monday, showcasing her toned physique and grabbing everyone’s attention.

The actress captioned the pictures, "Sweaty Shetty...Go". She flaunts her fit body and toned abs in a black gym outfit.

Shilpa also shared an English post, which translates to, “It's Monday...I'm happy...I'm blessed and I'm going to rock this week.”

Shilpa Shetty's stunning figure at 49 leaves her followers in awe, inspiring them with her incredible fitness journey.

Fans reacted with comments like, "Age is just a number," "I need to hit the gym...jealous of those six-pack abs," "Wow, six-pack abs!" "She's still 24," and "Oh! 5 grams of fat still there."

Shilpa Shetty is known for her fitness and often shares related pictures and videos on social media, inspiring her followers.

