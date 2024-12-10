Shilpa Shetty flaunts toned abs, fans stunned by her fitness: See photos

Shilpa Shetty stunned fans with gym photos. Her fitness at 49 amazed everyone, garnering praise in the comments. See Shilpa Shetty's latest pictures…

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 8:16 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 8:16 AM IST

Shilpa Shetty shared captivating gym session pictures on Monday, showcasing her toned physique and grabbing everyone’s attention.

article_image2

The actress captioned the pictures, "Sweaty Shetty...Go". She flaunts her fit body and toned abs in a black gym outfit.

article_image3

Shilpa also shared an English post, which translates to, “It's Monday...I'm happy...I'm blessed and I'm going to rock this week.”

article_image4

Shilpa Shetty's stunning figure at 49 leaves her followers in awe, inspiring them with her incredible fitness journey.

article_image5

Fans reacted with comments like, "Age is just a number," "I need to hit the gym...jealous of those six-pack abs," "Wow, six-pack abs!" "She's still 24," and "Oh! 5 grams of fat still there."

article_image6

Shilpa Shetty is known for her fitness and often shares related pictures and videos on social media, inspiring her followers.

