Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sherlyn Chopra SEXY photos: A look back at the actress' HOT pictures and unknown facts

    Sherlyn Chopra's fascinating life, showcases her bold choices, versatility, and dedication to her craft. From pioneering Playboy cover girl to philanthropic efforts, Sherlyn Chopra continues to make waves in the entertainment industry and beyond.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 5:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sherlyn Chopra made history by becoming the first Indian woman to feature on the cover of Playboy magazine in 2012. This bold move sparked controversy and debate but also cemented her status as a trailblazer. Born on February 11, 1984, in Hyderabad, India, Sherlyn Chopra grew up in a conservative family. She pursued a degree in Commerce from St. Ann's College for Women and later earned an MBA from Osmania University.

    article_image2

    Sherlyn Chopra began her acting career with small roles in Telugu films before transitioning to Bollywood. Her breakthrough role came in 2005 with the film "Time Pass", followed by notable performances in "Dil Bole Hadippa" and "Raqeeb". Kamasutra 3D and International Recognition: Sherlyn Chopra's lead role in "Kamasutra 3D" premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013, earning her international recognition. 

    article_image3

    The film's controversial content and her bold performance generated significant buzz. In addition to acting, Sherlyn Chopra has explored singing and reality TV. Her single "Bad Girl" showcased her vocal talents, while appearances on "Bigg Boss" and "Splitsvilla" highlighted her bold and outspoken personality.

    article_image4

    Sherlyn Chopra supports various charitable causes, including the "All India Anti-Terrorist Front" and "PETA". Her involvement with these organizations demonstrates her commitment to social responsibility and animal welfare.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    FIR against Kannada actor Varun Aradhya for threatening ex-girlfriend with private photos, videos vkp

    BREAKING: FIR against Kannada actor Varun Aradhya for threatening ex-girlfriend with pvt photos, videos

    BTS earns spot on Billboard's 'Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century' list RTM

    BTS earns spot on Billboard’s 'Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century' list

    Varun Dhawan slams paparazzi for insensitive coverage of Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora's tragic death NTI

    Varun Dhawan slams paparazzi for insensitive coverage of Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora's tragic death

    Onam 2024: Kondal to Ajayante Randam Moshanam-5 Malayalam movies set to release on Thiruvonam RBA

    Onam 2024: Kondal to Ajayante Randam Moshanam-5 Malayalam movies set to release on Thiruvonam

    Mirzapur movie: Hrithik Roshan replacing Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya? Fans warn "Disaster hogi!" RTM

    Mirzapur movie: Hrithik Roshan replacing Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya? Fans warn "Disaster hogi!"

    Recent Stories

    Know the daily ATM withdrawal limits of top 5 banks gcw

    Know the daily ATM withdrawal limits of top 5 banks

    Kerala: CPI's Binoy Viswam meets MV Govindan ahead of LDF meeting, calls for removal of ADGP Ajith Kumar

    Kerala: CPI's Binoy Viswam meets MV Govindan ahead of LDF meeting, calls for removal of ADGP Ajith Kumar

    cricket Australia captain Mitchell Marsh backs dynamic opener Jake Fraser-McGurk for big future scr

    Australia captain Mitchell Marsh backs dynamic opener Jake Fraser-McGurk for big future

    Top 5 Most Expensive Cars Ever Sold at Auction

    Top 5 Most Expensive Cars Sold at Auction

    FIR against Kannada actor Varun Aradhya for threatening ex-girlfriend with private photos, videos vkp

    BREAKING: FIR against Kannada actor Varun Aradhya for threatening ex-girlfriend with pvt photos, videos

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon