Shahid Kapoor to NEVER work with Mira Kapoor? Here's what he said

Shahid Kapoor prefers to keep work and family separate, avoiding professional collaborations with loved ones. While his wife, Mira Rajput, has never pursued acting, she and his mother, Neelima Azeem, play a key role in shaping his career. Meanwhile, Shahid gears up for his next action-packed film, Deva

Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 11:25 AM IST

Shahid Kapoor has decided not to collaborate with his family on films anymore, as he believes it can lead to complications. He mentioned that personal emotions could interfere with work dynamics, making it difficult to maintain a professional environment. He previously worked with his father, Pankaj Kapur, in Mausam and Jersey but now prefers to keep his personal and professional life separate

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput

While Shahid and his wife, Mira Rajput, have appeared together in commercials, she has never shown interest in acting. Given Shahid’s stance on avoiding work collaborations with family, it seems unlikely that fans will ever see them as an on-screen couple in a Bollywood film. However, Mira has carved her own niche in the industry through her business ventures and social media presence

Shahid credits the women in his life—his mother, Neelima Azeem, and his wife, Mira—for providing him with honest feedback. He values their opinions and trusts their judgment when it comes to his work. He believes they are always straightforward with their assessments, helping him improve as an actor

On the professional front, Shahid is gearing up for his next film, Deva, where he plays the role of a cop. The action-packed film also stars Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Umesh KR Bansal, Deva is set to release on January 31, 2025

