Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' to Ajay Devgn's 'Singham': 5 Bollywood cop-heroes you can fall in love with

Bollywood has introduced some of the most iconic, no-nonsense cop characters over the years, each with its own distinct appeal. These characters have captured the imagination of the audience, many of whom have even recreated their styles. From Ajay Devgn’s bold and fearless Singham, who stands unyielding against injustice, to Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming portrayal of a determined cop in Deva, the genre has always enjoyed a devoted fanbase. Here are five of Bollywood’s most beloved and unforgettable law enforcement figures

article_image1
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 12:15 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 12:15 PM IST

Bollywood has brought us some unforgettable, no-nonsense cop characters, each with a unique charm. From Ajay Devgn’s iconic Singham to Shahid Kapoor's upcoming role in Deva, these fearless heroes have captivated audiences. Their unwavering commitment to justice, intense performances, and strong screen presence make them a significant part of Bollywood's action genre

article_image2

Ajay Devgn as Singham

Ajay Devgn’s portrayal of Singham has become legendary. His fearless, unyielding approach to justice, along with his direct and no-nonsense attitude toward wrongdoers, has captivated audiences since the first film. Singham's commitment to justice and his firm stand against evil have made him a memorable and powerful character in Indian cinema

article_image3

Rani Mukerji in Mardaani

Rani Mukerji’s powerful performance as Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani stands out for its fierce commitment to justice. Her unwavering dedication to upholding the law, and her refusal to succumb to corruption, made her one of the most inspiring female cop characters in Bollywood

article_image4

Shahid Kapoor in Deva

Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming role in Deva has generated significant buzz. Known for his sharp wit and intense screen presence, Shahid’s take on a fearless, rebellious cop fighting for justice is eagerly anticipated. Fans are excited to see him bring his own unique intensity and charisma to the role, further cementing the genre’s appeal

article_image5

Aamir Khan in Talaash

In Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Aamir Khan played the role of Surjan Singh Seikhawat, a determined and unflinching cop on a quest to solve a complex case. His portrayal of a character blending strength with emotional depth and vulnerability was both critically acclaimed and resonated deeply with the audience

article_image6

Salman Khan in Garv: Pride & Honour

Salman Khan’s portrayal of a tough, no-compromise cop in Garv: Pride & Honour was well received. His commanding screen presence, combined with his powerful delivery and high-octane action sequences, made his role stand out, earning him widespread acclaim and establishing his mark in the cop genre

