Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar: 5 Bollywood actors who own and manage their own production houses

Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar have founded successful production houses, showcasing their entrepreneurial spirit while creating impactful and diverse films in the industry.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 2:36 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 2:36 PM IST

Bollywood celebrities, in addition to their acting careers, have established their own production houses. These production companies allow them to create, manage, and promote films, showcasing their entrepreneurial skills and contributing to the industry.
 

article_image2

Aamir Khan

Known as Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan founded Aamir Khan Productions in 1999. The production house is behind several critically acclaimed films like Lagaan, Dangal, and Delhi Belly, and is set to release Laal Singh Chaddha.

 

article_image3

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn established his production company, Ajay Devgn Films (ADF), in 2000. Through ADF, he has produced a mix of successful films like Singham Again and Son of Sardaar, establishing himself as a successful entrepreneur.
 

article_image4

Shah Rukh Khan: Red Chillies Entertainment, founded by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan in 2002, has become a major player in Bollywood. The company has produced hits like Chennai Express, Om Shanti Om, and Raees, contributing to SRK’s cinematic legacy.

 

article_image5

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar runs two production houses, Hari Om Entertainment and Cape of Good Films. Both companies have been instrumental in producing commercial and socially conscious films, reinforcing Akshay's status as both an actor and a producer.

 

article_image6

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s Purple Pebble Pictures focuses on producing films in multiple languages. With a vision to support regional cinema, her production house has worked on diverse projects, aiming to bring unique stories to the global audience.

