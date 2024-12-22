Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor to Madhuri Dixit and others attend NMACC event in style; Check photos
Bollywood stars gathered at the preview night of Mukesh and Nita Ambani's NMACC Arts Cafe. Madhuri Dixit mesmerized everyone with her beauty. Many stars including Shahrukh, Katrina, and Shahid were present
Shahrukh Khan and Gauri at NMACC
Shahrukh Khan attended the NMACC Arts Cafe preview night with his wife Gauri. The couple wore matching black outfits
Madhuri Dixit at NMACC Arts Cafe
The preview night of Nita and Mukesh Ambani's NMACC Arts Cafe was held last night. Bollywood stars graced the event. 57-year-old Madhuri Dixit stole the show with her elegance
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
Shahid Kapoor was spotted with his wife Mira Rajput at the NMACC Arts Cafe preview night. Mira looked stunning in a short dress
Vidya Balan and Arjun Kapoor
Vidya Balan was seen with her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. Arjun Kapoor was also seen in a suit and goggles at the NMACC Arts Cafe preview night
Katrina Kaif at NMACC
Katrina Kaif was also spotted at the NMACC Arts Cafe preview night in a black bodycon dress. She looked gorgeous
Nita Ambani with Family
Nita Ambani posed with her son, daughter, and both daughters-in-law at the NMACC Arts Cafe preview night. Radhika Merchant's smile won everyone's heart
Ambani Family at NMACC
Nita Ambani's in-laws, Ajay Piramal and his wife, were seen at the NMACC Arts Cafe preview night. Nita Ambani's two sisters-in-law were also present
Kokilaben Ambani at NMACC
Mukesh Ambani's mother, Kokilaben, attended the NMACC Arts Cafe preview night with her two daughters