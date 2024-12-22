Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor to Madhuri Dixit and others attend NMACC event in style; Check photos

Bollywood stars gathered at the preview night of Mukesh and Nita Ambani's NMACC Arts Cafe. Madhuri Dixit mesmerized everyone with her beauty. Many stars including Shahrukh, Katrina, and Shahid were present

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri at NMACC

Shahrukh Khan attended the NMACC Arts Cafe preview night with his wife Gauri. The couple wore matching black outfits

Madhuri Dixit at NMACC Arts Cafe

The preview night of Nita and Mukesh Ambani's NMACC Arts Cafe was held last night. Bollywood stars graced the event. 57-year-old Madhuri Dixit stole the show with her elegance

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor was spotted with his wife Mira Rajput at the NMACC Arts Cafe preview night. Mira looked stunning in a short dress

Vidya Balan and Arjun Kapoor

Vidya Balan was seen with her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. Arjun Kapoor was also seen in a suit and goggles at the NMACC Arts Cafe preview night

Katrina Kaif at NMACC

Katrina Kaif was also spotted at the NMACC Arts Cafe preview night in a black bodycon dress. She looked gorgeous

Nita Ambani with Family

Nita Ambani posed with her son, daughter, and both daughters-in-law at the NMACC Arts Cafe preview night. Radhika Merchant's smile won everyone's heart

Ambani Family at NMACC

Nita Ambani's in-laws, Ajay Piramal and his wife, were seen at the NMACC Arts Cafe preview night. Nita Ambani's two sisters-in-law were also present

Kokilaben Ambani at NMACC

Mukesh Ambani's mother, Kokilaben, attended the NMACC Arts Cafe preview night with her two daughters

