Amazon Prime or Netflix? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakunthalam to release on THIS OTT platform!

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu played the title character in Gunasekhar's film. He also penned the screenplay for the picture. Shaakuntalam, on the other hand, fell short of the expectations of viewers, filmgoers, and supporters of the actress.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest periodic fantasy drama, a traditional love narrative based on playwright Kalidasa's 'Abhignana Shaakuntalam,' titled 'Shaakuntalam,' was released on April 14 to positive reviews. The film was produced on a pan-India scale and distributed in five languages nationwide. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Shaakuntalam performed poorly in the pre-release market compared to other films of its genre, especially given the low budget on which it was produced. Both the producers, Gunaa Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations, are recognised for creating big-budget films. They have spent more than was originally planned because of the plot and the historical period. Furthermore, they took a risk by investing the entire sum in Samantha alone. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital streaming rights to the Gunasekhar film. Initially, there were claims that Shaakuntalam lacked buyers. Selling the non-theatrical rights took a long time and a lot of work.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Because the film has been performing poorly, it may be on OTT platforms sooner than intended. Shaakuntalam will most likely be accessible for viewing online starting in the second week of May. However, the day and hour have yet to be formally confirmed.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    While Samantha is playing Shakuntala, Malayalam actor Dev Mohan is playing Dushyanta. Kanva Maharishi was portrayed by Sachin Khedekar, and Durvasa Maharishi was played by Mohan Babu. Priyamvada and Anasuya are played by Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla, respectively. Prakash Raj, Gautami, Madhoo, Kabir Bedi, Jisshu Sengupta, Kabir Duhan Singh, Varshini Sounderajan, Harish Uthaman, Subbaraju, and Aadarsh Balakrishna all played significant parts. Allu Arha appeared as Prince Bharatha in a significant cameo. She made her theatrical debut.
     

