Amazon Prime or Netflix? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakunthalam to release on THIS OTT platform!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest periodic fantasy drama, a traditional love narrative based on playwright Kalidasa's 'Abhignana Shaakuntalam,' titled 'Shaakuntalam,' was released on April 14 to positive reviews. The film was produced on a pan-India scale and distributed in five languages nationwide.



Samantha played the title character in Gunasekhar's film. He also authored the screenplay for the picture. Shaakuntalam, on the other hand, fell short of the expectations of viewers, filmgoers, and supporters of the actress.



Shaakuntalam performed poorly in the pre-release market compared to other films of its genre, especially given the low budget on which it was produced. Both the producers, Gunaa Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations, are recognised for creating big-budget films. They have spent more than was originally planned because of the plot and the historical period. Furthermore, they took a risk by investing the entire sum in Samantha alone.



Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital streaming rights to the Gunasekhar film. Initially, there were claims that Shaakuntalam lacked buyers. Selling the non-theatrical rights took a long time and a lot of work.



Because the film has been performing poorly, it may be on OTT platforms sooner than intended. Shaakuntalam will most likely be accessible for viewing online starting in the second week of May. However, the day and hour have yet to be formally confirmed.

