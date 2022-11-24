SEXY Pictures and Video: Wanda Nara's Maldives vacay - Argentinian model flaunts curves in bikinis and more
Argentinian model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara, who recently separated from footballer Mauro Icardi after nine years of marriage, shared a mind-blowing montage of her Maldives vacation in which she flaunted her voluptuous body in sexy bikinis, swimsuits and more.
Argentinian model and entrepreneur, whose separation from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Mauro Icardi continues to hit the headlines, recently enjoyed a vacation in the Maldives. Throughout her sojourn, she floored her fans with jaw-dropping photographs of herself, including some in sexy bikinis, swimwear and more.
In her latest Instagram posts, Wanda Nara enchanted her fans with photographs showing her curves with the island nation's pristine waters in the backdrop.
In this photograph, the Argentinian model stuns in a neon pink bodysuit top as she enjoys icecream during her Maldives vacation. The ocean water in the backdrop made her look even more breathtaking.
In her latest Instagram post, Mauro Icardi's ex-wife shared a montage video of her varied looks during her Maldives stay. From sexy neon green and black bikinis to a hot red body-hugging dress, Wanda Nara wows her fans as she poses for the camera with style.
Wanda Nara, who owns a swimwear, sportswear and cosmetic collection, also floored her fans with a black bikini as she placed a white flower above her right ear in a stunning selfie. She also flaunted her assets in another picture where she soaked in the sunshine.
One of her standout photographs from her Maldives vacation was posted a few days ago, where Wanda Nara flaunts her voluptuous body in a neon pink bikini, looking gorgeous with the pristine waters in the background adding to her perfect beach look.
Another standout was her photograph in a black bikini, where Wanda Nara enjoys her second Maldives trip of the year. The Argentinian model has been trolled on numerous occasions for posting photoshopped pictures. However, Mauro Icardi's ex-wife remains unfazed and continues to charm her followers, and they can't wait for more such stunners from her.
