SEXY Pictures and Video: Wanda Nara's Maldives vacay - Argentinian model flaunts curves in bikinis and more

    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Argentinian model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara, who recently separated from footballer Mauro Icardi after nine years of marriage, shared a mind-blowing montage of her Maldives vacation in which she flaunted her voluptuous body in sexy bikinis, swimsuits and more.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Argentinian model and entrepreneur, whose separation from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Mauro Icardi continues to hit the headlines, recently enjoyed a vacation in the Maldives. Throughout her sojourn, she floored her fans with jaw-dropping photographs of herself, including some in sexy bikinis, swimwear and more.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    In her latest Instagram posts, Wanda Nara enchanted her fans with photographs showing her curves with the island nation's pristine waters in the backdrop.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    In this photograph, the Argentinian model stuns in a neon pink bodysuit top as she enjoys icecream during her Maldives vacation. The ocean water in the backdrop made her look even more breathtaking.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    In her latest Instagram post, Mauro Icardi's ex-wife shared a montage video of her varied looks during her Maldives stay. From sexy neon green and black bikinis to a hot red body-hugging dress, Wanda Nara wows her fans as she poses for the camera with style.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Wanda Nara, who owns a swimwear, sportswear and cosmetic collection, also floored her fans with a black bikini as she placed a white flower above her right ear in a stunning selfie. She also flaunted her assets in another picture where she soaked in the sunshine.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    One of her standout photographs from her Maldives vacation was posted a few days ago, where Wanda Nara flaunts her voluptuous body in a neon pink bikini, looking gorgeous with the pristine waters in the background adding to her perfect beach look.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Another standout was her photograph in a black bikini, where Wanda Nara enjoys her second Maldives trip of the year. The Argentinian model has been trolled on numerous occasions for posting photoshopped pictures. However, Mauro Icardi's ex-wife remains unfazed and continues to charm her followers, and they can't wait for more such stunners from her.

