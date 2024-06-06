SEXY photos: Telugu actress Faria Abdullah shares BOLD Instagram post; fans go gaga over her looks

Jengaburu Curse star Faria Abdullah's recent Instagram picture showcases glossy makeup, emphasising black mascara and brown lipstick, which matches her appearance nicely.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Faria Abdulla has acted in films such as Ravanasura, Valli Mayil, and Jathi Ratnalu and is well-known for her immaculate fashion sense.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

When the 26-year-old diva isn't stealing our breath away with her stunning cinematic performances, she oozes grace and elegance on social media.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Faria recently featured in a sensual photoshoot following the release of her new flick, Aa Okkati Adakku. For her recent image, she ditched the sparkle and glam in favour of a more sensual, relaxed approach.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In her most recent picture, she wore a nude-coloured tank top that looked amazing on her. The actress's confident manner made the film more appealing to spectators.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Her damp hair gave the shot a sensual touch, improving the entire atmosphere. Her big, expressive eyes caught her attention and added emotional depth to the photograph, making it visually appealing. Faria also had a brown cloth draped over her shoulders, which provided dimension and richness to the arrangement.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Glossy makeup with an emphasis on black mascara and brown lipstick completes her appearance flawlessly.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Glossy makeup, emphasizing black mascara and brown lipstick, flawlessly completes her appearance. The actress adopts a succession of confident stances, exuding charisma with each shot.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Aside from her glitz and oomph quotient, Faria is also a fitness lover. She frequently publishes images and videos from her workout routine and has become a fitness star among Telugu viewers.