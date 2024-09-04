Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Tamannaah Bhatia looks stunning in off-shoulder gown; check out jaw-dropping pictures

    Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia is setting fire to social media with her latest photos. 'Stree 2' actress Shraddha Kapoor reacted to Tamannaah's hot photos

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 5:06 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 5:06 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Tamannaah Bhatia is undeniably one of the sexiest actors in the entertainment industry. While she is already winning hearts with her sizzling 'Aaj Ki Raat' performance, she has once again left everyone in awe.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Tamannaah came to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of photos showing off her curves in a blue off-the-shoulder gown. The actress wore no accessories, let her hair free, and stunned everyone.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Needless to say, the photographs astonished everyone and are already causing a fire on social media. Shraddha Kapoor, among others, went to the comments section to congratulate the actress. “She doesn’t just break the mould; she shatters it!” she wrote along with a fire emoji.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fans also praised Tamannaah and called her “hottest”. “You look gorgeous,” one of the fans wrote. “Vijay Verma- Luckiest Person on this planet,” added another. Tamannaah and Vijay are in a romantic relationship. 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Tamannaah Bhatia's latest appearance in the Stree 2 song 'Aaj Ki Raat' amazed everyone. She wore a lovely green gown for the song and wowed the audience with her dance talents.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Previously, in an interview, Tamannaah previously discussed her song's popularity and said, "It was shot in the freezing temperature of 5 degrees." It was tough, but it was a lot of fun to be on set. What makes this song unique is that I recorded it on my birthday."

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "I believe that a working birthday is the greatest present an actor can have, and celebrating it with the welcoming Stree 2 company was the icing on top. I'm astonished by how well the music is welcomed by the audience. Now, I hope the picture breaks all box office records." 

