    SEXY photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks HOT in plunging neckline metallic top; take a look

    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 4:00 PM IST

    Citadel: Honey Bunny actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked stunning in a low-cut metallic top. She shared some pictures on her Instagram handle, now setting the internet on fire.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to wow with her stunning appearance. Everyone is shocked whenever the actress posts photographs or videos of herself on social media.

    On Tuesday evening, the Kushi actress turned to Instagram and shared photos that have set the internet on fire.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu uploaded photographs from a recent session. For the shots, Samantha posed in a silver blouse and black trousers, raising the fever.

    She flashed a furious face at the camera as she sizzled in the metallic costume. She captioned the post, “Unbelievably grateful #Citadel #HoneyBunny.”

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's style was inspired by the premiere event for her new series, Citadel Honey Bunny.

    Speaking of being a part of the series, Samantha said at the launch event, “I never would have imagined that I would do action. But today, for me, being at this event is already such a victory for me, because the last moment I didn’t really think I could do it. I didn’t think I would be a part of Citadel. I’m extremely grateful to Raj, DK, Sita and Amazon for really coming to my rescue. I just had to prep physically. I am just so incredibly proud already that this is the way it is, this is the way it looks. I can’t believe – this is how it looks.”

    Citadel will be Samantha's debut release following a year-long hiatus from acting. It will also be the first time Varun Dhawan and Samantha will share the screen.

    Citadel, directed by Raj and DK, is the Indian version of the Russo Brothers' international series of the same name, which stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

