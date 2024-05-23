Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Manushi Chhillar's HOT bikini pics go viral; actress enjoys her beach vacay

    First Published May 23, 2024, 6:06 PM IST

    Manushi Chillar shared some bold pictures on Instagram and shared some drool-worthy bikini photos, and her followers are gushing about her beauty. Manushi flaunted her well-toned physique, making it difficult to look away.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress headed to Instagram to share some drool-worthy bikini photos, and her followers are gushing over her beauty. Manushi flaunted her well-toned physique, making it difficult to look away.

    article_image2

    Manushi, the former Miss World, has taken over the internet with her swimsuit images, which have gone viral. Manushi looks stunning in this shot. 

    article_image3

    Manushi has a figure to die for, and admirers can't get enough of her beauty. Manushi looks stunning and elegant in these bikini photos.

    article_image4

    Just at how stunning she is! The actress is stunning in her red bikini, leaving her admirers weak at the knees. 

    article_image5

    Manushi Chillar 's images show that she is a beach baby since she spends much of her time near the water. 

    article_image6

    These vintage photos from Manushi Chillar's beach holiday demonstrate how the diva enjoys and pampers herself.

    article_image7

    Actress Manushi looks stunning in these photos as she takes her selfie. We adored those hues on the diva. 

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bollywood actress Manushi Chillar's bikini photos became popular on the internet. Fans call her ‘ultimate beauty'

