Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Kim Kardashian dons red attire at the lavish Ambani wedding in Mumbai [PICTURES]

    Kim and Khloé Kardashian made a striking fashion statement at the wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. Embracing traditional Indian attire, Kim dazzled in a glittery red lehenga, while Khloé opted for a stunning gold and white ensemble, both accessorized with sparkling maang tikkas, celebrating the rich culture

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 14, 2024, 5:51 PM IST

    Kim Kardashian

    Kim and Khloé Kardashian captivated attendees at the lavish wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai by embracing traditional Indian attire. Kim sparkled in a stunning glittery red lehenga, complemented by exquisite Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, while Khloé opted for a beautiful gold and white lehenga

    article_image2

    Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian, 43, dazzled in a glittery red lehenga paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry for the wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. She showcased her glamorous look on Instagram, featuring a ruby-red lehenga and a bra-style choli with tassel details

    article_image3

    Kim Kardashian

    Kardashian's traditional attire was highlighted by a stunning diamond tikka headpiece, representing the Ajna Chakra or third eye. This accessory, along with her diamond jewelry, added a sparkling touch to her ensemble, blending traditional Indian fashion with her signature glamour

    article_image4

    Kim Kardashian, Kloe Kardashian

    Khloé Kardashian also embraced Indian culture, donning a gold and white lehenga for the wedding ceremony. Both sisters completed their looks with maang tikkas, sparkling ornaments worn along the hairline, enhancing their traditional yet bold fashion choices

    article_image5

    Kim Kardashian

    The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant saw the Kardashians adopting Indian traditional attire, with Kim's ruby-red lehenga and Khloé's gold and white ensemble making headlines. Their fashion choices reflected a blend of elegance and cultural appreciation

    article_image6

    Kim Kardashian

    Kim's Instagram posts from the wedding in Mumbai highlighted her glittery red lehenga and intricate diamond jewelry. The traditional yet glamorous outfit, including a bra-style choli with tassels, showcased her appreciation for Indian culture while maintaining her distinct style

    article_image7

    Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian's lehenga for Anant Ambani's wedding was a standout piece, featuring glittery red fabric and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. The addition of a diamond tikka headpiece and a bra-style choli with tassel details underscored her fashionable yet culturally respectful appearance

    article_image8

    Kim Kardashian, Kloe Kardashian

    Both Kim and Khloé Kardashian turned heads at the Ambani wedding with their traditional Indian outfits. Kim's glittery red lehenga and diamond jewelry, including a tikka headpiece, and Khloé's gold and white lehenga with a maang tikka, exemplified their bold fashion statements for the occasion

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anant Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ambanis to continue celebration in London; sources ATG

    Anant, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ambanis to continue celebration in London; sources

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kiara Advani wishes the newly wedded couple 'lifetime of love' ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kiara Advani wishes the newly wedded couple 'lifetime of love'

    Radhika Merchant exudes new bride glow; flaunts dainty mangalsutra [PICTURES] ATG

    Radhika Merchant exudes new bride glow; flaunts dainty mangalsutra [PICTURES]

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ranveer Singh poses with Kim Kardashian; photo goes VIRAL [PICTURE] ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ranveer Singh poses with Kim Kardashian; photo goes VIRAL [PICTURE]

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant: Groom gifts Rs. 2 crore watch to Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and others ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant: Groom gifts Rs. 2 crore watch to Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and others

    Recent Stories

    Redmi 13 vs CMF Phone 1: Which smartphone you should buy in Rs 15,000 price segment? gcw

    Redmi 13 vs CMF Phone 1: Which smartphone you should buy in Rs 15,000 price segment?

    Anant Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ambanis to continue celebration in London; sources ATG

    Anant, Radhika Merchant Wedding: Ambanis to continue celebration in London; sources

    OnePlus 12R: 5 reasons why this smartphone should your next pick gcw

    OnePlus 12R: 5 reasons why this smartphone should your next pick

    Bengaluru techies opt to work from home house rents decline for three months vkp

    Bengaluru techies opt for work-from-home; house rents decline over 3 months

    I love you dad': Ivanka Trump shares heartfelt message for father Donald after assassination attempt gcw

    'I love you dad': Ivanka Trump shares heartfelt message for father Donald after assassination attempt

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon