SEXY photos: Kim Kardashian dons red attire at the lavish Ambani wedding in Mumbai [PICTURES]

Kim and Khloé Kardashian made a striking fashion statement at the wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. Embracing traditional Indian attire, Kim dazzled in a glittery red lehenga, while Khloé opted for a stunning gold and white ensemble, both accessorized with sparkling maang tikkas, celebrating the rich culture

Kardashian's traditional attire was highlighted by a stunning diamond tikka headpiece, representing the Ajna Chakra or third eye. This accessory, along with her diamond jewelry, added a sparkling touch to her ensemble, blending traditional Indian fashion with her signature glamour

Khloé Kardashian also embraced Indian culture, donning a gold and white lehenga for the wedding ceremony. Both sisters completed their looks with maang tikkas, sparkling ornaments worn along the hairline, enhancing their traditional yet bold fashion choices

