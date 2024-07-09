SEXY photos: Disha Patani to Janhvi Kapoor to Nora Fatehi- 9 Bollywood actress with best bikini bodies

Bollywood actresses are known for their fitness and stunning bikini bodies. Here are seven actresses who are often celebrated for their impressive bikini physiques.

These actresses continue to inspire with their dedication to fitness and good living. They display their amazing bikini bodies in movies, photo sessions, and on social media.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara, known for her impressive weight loss transformation, is dedicated to maintaining her fit body, as evident in her bikini photos.

Deepika Padukone

Known for her statuesque figure and grace, Deepika has sported bikinis in several films, earning admiration for her fitness.

Disha Patani

Known for her fit and toned body, Disha frequently shares her bikini photos on social media, showcasing her dedication to fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

Ananya Panday

Ananya's youthful and fit appearance has earned her admiration. She is often seen flaunting her bikini body during vacations and photo shoots.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka's confidence and charisma shine through in her bikini photos. Her global fame and fitness regime make her a standout.

Shanaya Kapoor

A rising star in Bollywood, Shanaya has already made a mark with her fit and glamorous bikini appearances, often shared on social media.

Nora Fatehi

Known for her incredible dance skills and athletic build, Nora's bikini photos highlight her toned abs and overall fitness.

Kiara Advani

Kiara's stunning figure and fitness regime make her a favourite for bikini looks. On social media, she often showcases her toned body in beachwear.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline's vibrant and energetic persona and her fit physique make her bikini photos a hit among fans.

