Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Disha Patani to Janhvi Kapoor to Nora Fatehi- 9 Bollywood actress with best bikini bodies

    Bollywood actresses are known for their fitness and stunning bikini bodies. Here are seven actresses who are often celebrated for their impressive bikini physiques.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 6:36 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    These actresses continue to inspire with their dedication to fitness and good living. They display their amazing bikini bodies in movies, photo sessions, and on social media.

    article_image2

    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara, known for her impressive weight loss transformation, is dedicated to maintaining her fit body, as evident in her bikini photos.

    article_image3

    Deepika Padukone

    Known for her statuesque figure and grace, Deepika has sported bikinis in several films, earning admiration for her fitness.

    article_image4

    Disha Patani

    Known for her fit and toned body, Disha frequently shares her bikini photos on social media, showcasing her dedication to fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

    article_image5

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya's youthful and fit appearance has earned her admiration. She is often seen flaunting her bikini body during vacations and photo shoots.

    article_image6

    Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka's confidence and charisma shine through in her bikini photos. Her global fame and fitness regime make her a standout.

    article_image7

    Shanaya Kapoor

    A rising star in Bollywood, Shanaya has already made a mark with her fit and glamorous bikini appearances, often shared on social media.

    article_image8

    Nora Fatehi

    Known for her incredible dance skills and athletic build, Nora's bikini photos highlight her toned abs and overall fitness.

    article_image9

    Kiara Advani

    Kiara's stunning figure and fitness regime make her a favourite for bikini looks. On social media, she often showcases her toned body in beachwear.

    article_image10

    Jacqueline Fernandez

    Jacqueline's vibrant and energetic persona and her fit physique make her bikini photos a hit among fans.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Haldi ceremony: A look into the GRAND celebration, watch video RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Haldi ceremony: A look into the GRAND celebration, watch video

    Drama Kar Rahi Hai' Kamal Rashid Khan terms Hina Khan's breast cancer as publicity stunt, watch video RBA

    'Drama Kar Rahi Hai' Kamal Rashid Khan terms Hina Khan's breast cancer as publicity stunt, watch video

    Urvashi Rautela hospitalised in Hyderabad due to fracture; read report RBA

    Urvashi Rautela hospitalised in Hyderabad due to fracture; read report

    WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli attend kirtan at London's ISKON temple RKK

    WATCH: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli attend kirtan at London's ISKON temple

    Who is Salama Mohamed? UAE influencer talks about her divorce from Khalid Al Ameri and more RBA

    Who is Salama Mohamed? UAE influencer talks about her divorce from Khalid Al Ameri and more

    Recent Stories

    Hyderabad SHOCKER! Students find rat swimming in chutney served at university mess, netizens react (WATCH) gcw

    Hyderabad SHOCKER! Students find rat swimming in chutney served at university mess, netizens react (WATCH)

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Haldi ceremony: A look into the GRAND celebration, watch video RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Haldi ceremony: A look into the GRAND celebration, watch video

    Tripura Over 800 test positive for HIV, 47 dead; drug abuse cited as primary cause gcw

    Tripura: Over 800 test positive for HIV, 47 dead; drug abuse cited as primary cause

    Dengue in Karnataka: 7 ways to prevent mosquito breeding at home RBA EAI

    Dengue in Karnataka: 7 ways to prevent mosquito breeding at home

    MHA extends ban on terrorist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) for five more years snt

    Govt extends ban on pro-Khalistan terrorist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) for another 5 years

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon