    SEXY photos: Disha Patani shows off cleavage in HOT plunging red top matching skirt-see pics

    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

    Disha Patani shares a series of hot photographs and a steamy video on her Instagram account. Disha looked stunning with a flaming red plunging blouse and matching skirt.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani is turning up the heat on Instagram with sensual photos and videos from her most recent raunchy picture shoot.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha, who made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, is known for her steamy picture sessions and bikini photos, which routinely go viral.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha posted a series of sizzling photographs and a seductive video on her Instagram. Disha looked stunning with a flaming red plunging blouse and matching skirt.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She flaunted her gorgeous physique in the steamy video. The actress simply captioned the photo with a flower emoji.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha uploaded a series of lovely images last week wearing a white corset and smart denim trousers. Mouni Roy, Disha's best friend, quickly liked the photo and added, "so so stunning."

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani has often shared sexy images on Instagram. The actress has an exquisite sense of style and does not shy away from showing off her curves while handing out huge fashion dreams.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On the job front, Disha Patani will next be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's action drama Yodha, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashi Khanna.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She will also appear in Nag Ashwin's action drama Kalki 2898-AD, which stars Deepika Padukone, Dulquer Salmaan, and Amitabh Bachchan. Aside from that, she has a web series called Showtime, which co-stars Emraan Hashmi.

