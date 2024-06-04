SEXY photos: Disha Patani dons sultry mini dress worth Rs 1.33 lakh at Anant Ambani's cruise party

Bollywood actress Disha Patani looked stunning in a Rs. 1.33 Lakh ocean embellished side-slit mini dress at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cruise party.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Disha Patani always melts admirers with her feisty and provocative dress choices. The actress looked stunning at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebration. The actress uploaded photographs from the soiree on Instagram, where she again set cocktail night fashion goals with her stunning ensemble.

Disha Patani posted images from the Ambanis' cruise party on Instagram. The actress looked beautiful in a sky-blue ocean-embellished little dress with a thigh split. The stone-studded square neckline gave the strappy dress punch, and red decorations enhanced its charm.

With her sexy blue outfit, Disha Patani wore delicate makeup. Her dewy makeup base had mascara-filled eyes and delicate lipstick.



She looked starry with similar earrings and open hair. After adding a dual-toned heart-shaped stone arm candy and tie-up shoes, Disha looked fiery.

There's little doubt that Disha Patani's second look at the Ambani cruise bash stunned us. It was her aqua-blue clothing that caught our attention. The perfect cocktail night outfit is expensive. We discovered that the dress was by Clio Peppiatt and cost USD 1593, or Rs. 1,33,160 in INR.

Disha previously tweeted two lovely photographs of her posing sensually on the ship against a scenic backdrop. The actress wore a deep-necked green strappy dress. The airy bottom of the backless garment added to its attractiveness.