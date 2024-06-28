SEXY photos: Cristiano Ronaldo ex-girlfriend Desire Cordero looks HOT in stylish bikini

Desire Cordero, Miss Spain 2014 and Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend uploaded images on a yacht wearing a bikini.

Desire Cordero, the 2014 Miss Spain, looks to be enjoying her summer vacation just like everyone else.

Previously dated Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the relationship ended because of their disagreements about the celebrity.

Model Desire Cordero shared a snapshot highlighting her summer vacation activities. She shares photos of herself on a boat, looking lovely in her bikini and smiling in each one.



She is now in love with Joaquin Correa, a skilled attacking midfielder for Lazio from Argentina. Correa transferred from Sevilla to Italy in 2018 to replace Felipe Anderson at West Ham United.

Cordero's modelling career began at the age of seventeen. Her first picture session was in Istanbul, Turkey. Her ascent to prominence began in 2014 when she won the Miss Spain competition. Later same year, she competed in the Miss Universe pageant, finishing in the Top 10.

Despite her fame as a model, her relationships with football players are regularly highlighted in the media.

She has also been romantically associated with Alvaro Ruiz, the son of Real Madrid legend Fernando Hierro, Enzo Renella, a former Real Betis player, and Ronaldo and Correa.

