    SEXY photos: Cristiano Ronaldo ex-girlfriend Desire Cordero looks HOT in stylish bikini

    Desire Cordero, Miss Spain 2014 and Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend uploaded images on a yacht wearing a bikini.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 28, 2024, 6:04 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Desire Cordero, the 2014 Miss Spain, looks to be enjoying her summer vacation just like everyone else.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Previously dated Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the relationship ended because of their disagreements about the celebrity.

    article_image3

    Model Desire Cordero shared a snapshot highlighting her summer vacation activities. She shares photos of herself on a boat, looking lovely in her bikini and smiling in each one.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She is now in love with Joaquin Correa, a skilled attacking midfielder for Lazio from Argentina. Correa transferred from Sevilla to Italy in 2018 to replace Felipe Anderson at West Ham United.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Cordero's modelling career began at the age of seventeen. Her first picture session was in Istanbul, Turkey. Her ascent to prominence began in 2014 when she won the Miss Spain competition. Later same year, she competed in the Miss Universe pageant, finishing in the Top 10.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Despite her fame as a model, her relationships with football players are regularly highlighted in the media.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She has also been romantically associated with Alvaro Ruiz, the son of Real Madrid legend Fernando Hierro, Enzo Renella, a former Real Betis player, and Ronaldo and Correa.

