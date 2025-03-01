Sankranthiki Vasthunam OTT Release: Know when and where to watch Venkatesh's action-comedy film online

'Sankranthiki Vasthunam,' a huge box office hit, is now set for its OTT release. The digital version will feature exclusive comedy scenes that were removed from the theatrical cut.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh and directed by Anil Ravipudi, emerged as a massive box office hit, grossing over ₹300 crore. The film is now set for its much-awaited OTT release.

The makers have officially announced the OTT release date. Sankranthiki Vasthunam will stream from March 1st at 6 PM, featuring exclusive extra scenes for viewers on digital and TV platforms.



More comedy scenes between Venkatesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Aishwarya Rajesh will be added to boost the film.

