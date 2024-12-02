Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika Mandanna to Nayanthara-7 South actresses shocking no-makeup looks

These South Indian actresses look surprisingly different without makeup. See their shocking transformations.

First Published Dec 2, 2024, 4:25 PM IST

We often see actresses with elaborate makeup and styling. But have you ever wondered how they look naturally?

Some top South Indian actresses look remarkably different without makeup, while others remain stunning.

Nayanthara's no-makeup look from an earlier photo surprised many. However, her natural beauty has been praised.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks adorable and radiant without makeup. Her Instagram features many makeup-free photos showcasing her youthful beauty.

Rashmika Mandanna looks like the girl next door even without makeup, flaunting gorgeous, glowing skin, often seen in her live streams.

Tamannaah Bhatia looks cute without makeup and has glowing skin. Her natural look isn't drastically different from her onscreen appearances.

Anushka Shetty's no-makeup look surprised many. However, her charming smile shines through in this picture.

Priya Prakash Varrier's makeup-free appearance is a surprise.

Trisha's no-makeup look has circulated online. It's hard to believe these images of the actress known for her beauty and smile.

