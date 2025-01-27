Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about societal perceptions of divorced women and more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about the stigma faced by divorced women in society, highlighting the judgment and misconceptions they encounter.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a leading actress, discusses her career and personal life. Samantha shares her experience and insights on divorce.

Samantha's views on divorce

Samantha reveals the stigma associated with divorced women. Samantha describes the negative labels and judgment faced by divorced women. Samantha spoke exclusively to Galatta India on people's judgement and how it impacts one's mental health. "When a woman gets divorced, there is a lot of shame and stigma associated with it. I hear a lot of remarks like,'second hand, used, wasted life.' You are forced into a corner and made to feel like a failure. You are expected to feel guilty and ashamed because you were previously married and are now not. It may be quite difficult for families and girls who have been through that."

Samantha on societal perceptions

Samantha discusses how society views divorced individuals. Samantha shares her understanding of how divorced women are perceived. She also discussed the labels linked to her personal life and how women face a lot more scrutiny, both online and in real life. Samantha elaborated: "I lived with that for many years; many things were said about me that were untrue, and there were many times I was so tempted to say, 'This is not true; let me tell you the truth,' but what held me back was that I remember having this conversation with myself, that you are tempted to come out and tell your side of the story, but what do you gain from it?" She went on: "You gain a bunch of people who are so fickle, and they will love you for a minute, and then maybe three days later, you do something stupid and then go back to hating you again."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

She also discussed recycling her wedding dress, adding, "Initially, it ached. Then I decorated to flip it. I will accept responsibility. I am separated and divorced. Things haven't been perfect, but that doesn't mean I'll stay in a corner, cry, and never have the confidence to live again. It was not a form of vengeance, despite appearances. It was simply that 'yeah, this occurred', but it doesn't mean my life is over. It starts where it ends. I'm pleased, doing excellent work with wonderful people, and looking forward to the next chapter of my life."

