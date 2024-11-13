Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya to Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic: 7 most expensive celebrity divorces

Most expensive celebrity divorces: Look at seven of the most jaw-dropping and jaw-droppingly costly divorce settlements that have taken the media by storm in India.

Richa Barua
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

Celebrities are known for their lavish weddings, dramatic divorces, and apparently impossible loves. When these celebs' love tales end, their husbands' money accounts also suffer. Let's look at some of Bollywood's most costly divorces that made news and buzzed.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh dissolved their 13-year marriage in 2004. Saif was thirteen years younger than Amrita, so the star had to make a large alimony payment. He also promised to pay Amrita Rs 5 crore, with an initial payment of Rs 2.5 crore, followed by monthly installments of Rs 1 lakh until their child reached 18.

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor ended their 13-year marriage. Their separation was finalised in 2016 and included a substantial cash settlement. Karisma obtained Sunjay's father's Khar house as well as an alimony settlement. Sunjay was urged to deposit Rs 14 crore in bonds for their children, which would yield around Rs 10 lakh in monthly income. He was also responsible for all of the children's additional costs.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Following a fourteen-year marriage, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan divorced in 2013. Sussanne claimed alimony of Rs 400 crores, and the actor paid a total of Rs 380 crores.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

The relationship between Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and model Natasa Stankovic changed this year. Even though they renewed their vows in 2023, reports of their split spread in 2024. Hardik declared their breakup on Instagram in July 2024. Natasa may have wanted 70% of Hardik's assets in their secret divorce settlement. Given Hardik's projected INR 165 crore wealth, the divorce payment might be one of the most costly in Indian celebrity history.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 2021 split with Naga Chaitanya shocked the Indian cinema industry. The pair split in 2022 and respected each other's privacy. No divorce settlements were released, although some sources say Samantha rejected Rs 200 crore in alimony and chose equitable asset distribution.

Sanjay Dutt and Rhea Pillai

After getting married to Leander Peas, Rhea Pillai and Leander Peas eventually divorced each other. As part of her demands, Rhea wanted alimony of Rs 4 lakh, Rs 3 lakh for herself, and Rs 90,000 for their daughter's schooling. Sanjay parted ways from his second wife Rhea in 1998, and she received a sea-facing apartment and a lavish car.

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani ended their 16-year marriage in 2016. The actor chose to grant lump sum alimony rather than regular payments. The divorce agreement includes their 10,000-square-foot bandstand bungalow. He also agreed to invest in their children's future security, which increased the entire financial hardship of separation.

