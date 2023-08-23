Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu in New York: Kushi actress at Central Park, enjoys nature at it's best

    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 8:48 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying her break from work at Central Park in New York City. Sharing the photos, Samantha said, “Mornings like these.. My happy place."

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in New York, taking a much-needed vacation. Even though she is vacationing, she makes time for workout. Samantha was spotted running in the famed Central Park in a new Instagram photo.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Kushi actress was spotted wearing a blue sports bra and matching blue exercise leggings. She was observed sporting a hat, sunglasses, and a denim jacket.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sharing the photos on her social media pages, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “Mornings like these.. My happy place."
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fans took to the comments section and showered her with love. “Have a great day Sam ❤️ You made our night beautiful with your morning pictures," a fan wrote. “Samu fitness = goals," a second fan wrote. “Its not cuteness overloaded its sam overloaded chittitalli❤️❤️," a third fan wrote. “Slay sam!!," a fourth fan wrote.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sam is in New York with her mother. Samantha was reportedly set to move to New York earlier to seek treatment for myositis. She is currently on a work break due to myositis.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be featured in the upcoming film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. The trailer for the film was recently released, and it has received a favourable response from the audience. Kushi is Vijay and Samantha's second collaboration. They previously collaborated on the 2018 film Mahanati. Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film will be released on September 1st.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' enters Rs 400 crore-club in 12 days; read details RBA

    Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' enters Rs 400 crore-club in 12 days; read details

    On Chiranjeevi birthday Kalki 2898 AD team shares unseen clip of Prabhas calling it Chiru leaks RBA

    On Chiranjeevi's birthday 'Kalki 2898 AD's team shares unseen clip of Prabhas, calling it ‘Chiru leaks’

    Amber Heard's return as Mera sparks controversy, know details ADC

    Amber Heard's return as Mera sparks controversy, know details

    Bambai Meri Jaan: Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary's fil to release on THIS date ADC

    Bambai Meri Jaan: Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary's fil to release on THIS date

    Dunki Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's film teaser will drop on THIS day

    Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's film teaser will drop on THIS day

    Recent Stories

    Chandrayaan 3 landing: The '17 Minutes of Terror' over Moon

    Chandrayaan-3 landing: The '17 Minutes of Terror' over Moon

    Kerala news live 23 august 2023 updates major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Karuvannur bank fraud case: ED concludes 22-hour raid at residence of CPI(M) MLA A C Moideen

    Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' enters Rs 400 crore-club in 12 days; read details RBA

    Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' enters Rs 400 crore-club in 12 days; read details

    Petrol Diesel price today, August 23: Check latest rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities AJR

    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 23: Check latest rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities

    90 pr cent comments are verbal rape': Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee hits back at trolls over her towel pictures RBA

    '90% comments are verbal rape': Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee hits back at trolls over her towel pictures

    Recent Videos

    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    India has the best model Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    'India has the best model...' Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    Video Icon
    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers WATCH AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers | WATCH

    Video Icon
    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Video Icon
    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon