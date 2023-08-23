Samantha Ruth Prabhu in New York: Kushi actress at Central Park, enjoys nature at it's best

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying her break from work at Central Park in New York City. Sharing the photos, Samantha said, “Mornings like these.. My happy place."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in New York, taking a much-needed vacation. Even though she is vacationing, she makes time for workout. Samantha was spotted running in the famed Central Park in a new Instagram photo.

The Kushi actress was spotted wearing a blue sports bra and matching blue exercise leggings. She was observed sporting a hat, sunglasses, and a denim jacket.

Sharing the photos on her social media pages, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “Mornings like these.. My happy place."



Fans took to the comments section and showered her with love. “Have a great day Sam ❤️ You made our night beautiful with your morning pictures," a fan wrote. “Samu fitness = goals," a second fan wrote. “Its not cuteness overloaded its sam overloaded chittitalli❤️❤️," a third fan wrote. “Slay sam!!," a fourth fan wrote.



Sam is in New York with her mother. Samantha was reportedly set to move to New York earlier to seek treatment for myositis. She is currently on a work break due to myositis.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be featured in the upcoming film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. The trailer for the film was recently released, and it has received a favourable response from the audience. Kushi is Vijay and Samantha's second collaboration. They previously collaborated on the 2018 film Mahanati. Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film will be released on September 1st.

