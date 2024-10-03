Samantha Ruth Prabhu controversies: Rs 250 Cr divorce alimony news to liver detox and more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has experienced considerable public attention from her divorce to controversial roles. She has recently slammed Telangana minister Konda Surekha for linking her divorce with Naga Chaitanya to a political conspiracy.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of the most talented and admired actresses in the Telugu cinema industry, has frequently faced public scrutiny. While her career has taken off with hit films like Ye Maaya Chesave, Eega, Rangasthalam, and Super Deluxe, her personal life, notably her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, has been controversial.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made news for all the wrong reasons, from alimony allegations to daring career choices and, most recently, Telangana Minister Konda Surekha's stunning statements regarding her divorce. Here's a look back at some of the more contentious issues surrounding the well-known actress.

Samantha's alleged Rs 250 crore alimony controversy

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, previously dubbed as Tollywood's golden pair, startled audiences by announcing their split in 2021, just days before their fourth wedding anniversary. While their separation shattered hearts, the accompanying gossip mill drew even more attention.

According to reports, Samantha requested Rs 250 crore in alimony following her divorce. These rumours grew out of control, dominating headlines for months. Samantha addressed the misleading claims during an appearance on Koffee With Karan 7. When Karan Johar questioned her about the worst thing she had read about herself, she said, "That I took Rs 250 crore in alimony." She said, “First they made up the story about the alimony, Rs 250 crores. Then they realised that this doesn’t seem like a believable story. So they switched it to Rs 25 crores. The truth is, I didn’t take a penny from anyone.”

Rumours about Bold Roles and Family Pressure

Samantha's work choices were also regarded as one of the causes of her divorce. According to reports, Naga Chaitanya's family was uncomfortable with her performing daring sequences and participating in gorgeous photoshoots, which caused conflict. Chaitanya stated in an interview that he would not accept assignments that would "tarnish his family's name," increasing rumours about the schism. On the other hand, Samantha remained unrepentant. She continued making daring decisions, such as her hot item song "Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava" in Pushpa, which made news for its timing immediately following her divorce.

Myositis Treatment

Samantha received a myositis diagnosis in 2023. The actress, known for her tenacity, chose to take a sabbatical from acting to pursue therapy. Unfortunately, this also became a point of contention. According to reports, Samantha reportedly took Rs 25 crore from a Telugu celebrity to support her medical care. Samantha, unimpressed by the accusations, resorted to Instagram Stories to refute the erroneous reports. In a scathing remark, she said, "25 crores to treat myositis!? Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I'm glad I'm only spending a fraction of that. And no, I don't think I was paid in marbles for all the work I've done." Her tweet went viral, and people congratulated her for speaking for herself and correcting the record.

Samantha's Reaction to Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Relationship Rumours

Rumours regarding Naga Chaitanya's supposed romance with actress Sobhita Dhulipala spread quickly following her divorce from him. Samantha was accused by Chaitanya fans of spreading false information to harm his reputation. However, the actress responded appropriately to the claims. Samantha took to X and posted, "Rumours about girl - must be real! Rumours about the youngster were planted by a female! Grow up, boys. The parties involved have definitely moved on. "You should also move on!!"



Feud With Chitti Babu Over Career Remarks

After Shaakuntalam's release, producer Chitti Babu disparaged Samantha's career. He said that her career as a heroine was finished, and she was attempting to gain sympathy by disclosing her health concerns. “Her career is finished. She should continue doing whatever small roles she is offered. Playing the sympathy card won’t work every time,” Chitti Babu said. Samantha was not one to keep quiet. In a cryptic yet cutting Instagram post, she provided a Google search result that connected ear hair development to higher testosterone levels. She captioned the photo, "#IYKWIM" (If You Know What I Mean), giving her haters a subtle but unmistakable message.

Misleading Liver Detox Debate

Samantha discussed the benefits of "detoxing the liver" on one of her health podcasts, which didn't go down well with everyone. A medical practitioner confronted her on X (previously Twitter), accusing her of disseminating disinformation. "This is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a film star, misleading over 33 million followers on 'detoxing the liver'," the user said, attaching a tape from her podcast.

Konda Surekha's Explosive Divorce Allegations

Samantha's most recent scandal erupted after Telangana Minister Konda Surekha made stunning statements about her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. Surekha said that the couple's marriage terminated because of an event between BRS leader KT Rama Rao and Samantha. According to Surekha, KTR allegedly requested that Samantha be transferred to him in exchange for saving Nagarjuna's N-Convention Centre from destruction. When Samantha refused, Surekha claimed it resulted in the divorce. Surekha's remarks attracted significant criticism, with many criticising the unfounded claims. Samantha responded to the accusation on Instagram with a sharply worded post. "My divorce is a personal affair, and I ask that you abstain from speculating on it. Our decision to keep things private does not encourage deception. To clarify, my divorce was consensual and amicable, with no political conspiracies involved. Could you kindly keep my name out of political battles? "I have always been non-political and intend to continue doing so," she stated.

