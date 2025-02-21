Salman Khan’s Hollywood role revealed? LEAKED video shows him as an auto driver [WATCH]

Salman Khan’s Hollywood debut gains buzz as a leaked video shows him as an auto driver. Filming alongside Sanjay Dutt in Dubai, his new look has fans eagerly anticipating the project.



Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to make his Hollywood debut with a special role in the remake of the 2021 Argentinian film Seven Dogs. The actor was recently spotted filming in Dubai, where his first look from the project leaked online. Dressed as an auto driver, his new avatar has created a buzz among fans.

A viral video from the shoot shows Salman Khan wearing a brown shirt, matching trousers, and a checkered shirt while leaning on an auto rickshaw. He was joined by his longtime friend and actor Sanjay Dutt, who appeared in a formal suit. The duo’s presence on set has heightened excitement about the project.

Though the film’s details remain under wraps, sources reveal that it is an American thriller. Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt reportedly have crucial scenes together. The shoot, which began in Riyadh, has been carefully planned to showcase their star power, particularly in the Middle East, where they have a massive fan following.

Apart from this Hollywood venture, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next Bollywood film, Sikandar. His collaboration with Sanjay Dutt in this international project has further fueled anticipation among fans, who are eager to see the two actors reunite on screen in an exciting new setting. [WATCH VIDEO]

