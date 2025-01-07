Salman Khan's balcony covered with bullet proof glass eight months after firing incident [PHOTOS]

Salman Khan has intensified security at his Mumbai residence, Galaxy Apartments, amid ongoing death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. Upgrades include bulletproof glass, a fortified security team, and a specialized SUV. Meanwhile, the actor is set to star in Sikandar, releasing on Eid 2025

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 1:12 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 1:12 PM IST

Salman Khan has significantly upgraded security at his Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai by installing bulletproof glass on the balcony, which was recently spotted covered with a blue sheet. The additional measures come after several death threats, primarily linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, including gunshots fired outside his residence in April 2024 and extortion demands

article_image2

Following the shooting incident and a Facebook post by Anmol Bishnoi, claiming responsibility for the attack, Salman Khan received a message from the gang demanding ₹5 crore for “forgiveness.” The gang threatened dire consequences if their demands were not met, referencing the tragic fate of Baba Siddique, who was killed in October 2024

article_image3

In response to these threats, Salman Khan's security was bolstered. This included acquiring a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV imported from Dubai, reinforcing his security team with additional armed officers, and setting up a special command center at his residence. Safety measures were also increased at the sets of Bigg Boss 18 in Mumbai’s Film City

article_image4

On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next movie Sikandar, a collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss. Scheduled for an Eid 2025 release, the film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, and Kajal Aggarwal

