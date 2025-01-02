Sajid Khan opens up on career ruin and struggles after #MeToo allegations: 'Thought of ending my life..'

Sajid Khan reflects on his struggles post #MeToo allegations, sharing thoughts of suicide, financial strain, and regret, but remains hopeful and determined to rebuild his career in Bollywood.



Sajid Khan, a well-known Bollywood filmmaker, was accused in the #MeToo movement of 2018. Several women, including Aahana Kumra, Sherlyn Chopra, Mandana Karimi, and Saloni Chopra, accused him of sexual harassment.



Sajid Khan has revealed the emotional and professional struggles he has faced over the last six years. Despite receiving clearance from the Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA) regarding the #MeToo cases, he is still unable to secure work in the film industry. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he confessed to contemplating suicide multiple times due to his difficult circumstances. Sajid also shared how he had to sell his house and move into a rented place after his career came to a standstill.



Sajid Khan reflected on the past six years during a recent interview, discussing the time period following the allegations in 2018. After being unable to find work, Sajid sold his house and currently lives in a rented apartment, facing significant financial strain due to his lack of professional opportunities.



Sajid attributed his struggles to his earlier behavior, explaining that during his career, he often made controversial and brash statements, particularly on television, which hurt his reputation. His behavior caused many people to distance themselves from him, and the loss of work led him to question his life. He regrets his past actions, admitting that they negatively impacted his career and personal life.



Despite his hardships, Sajid Khan is determined to rebuild his career. He stated that he has mellowed down and now simply wants to work to survive. Sajid expressed his desire to move forward and make a comeback in the industry, focusing on getting back on his feet after a difficult few years.



