Saif Ali Khan's financial legacy: Pataudi Palace, brand endorsements and more!

While the incident, which left Saif Ali Khan with several stab wounds, has shaken the industry and his fans, it has also turned attention toward Saif's remarkable achievements, wealth, and the brands he endorses.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 11:39 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 11:39 AM IST

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has recently been in the spotlight, not for his illustrious career or royal legacy, but due to a shocking robbery attempt at his Bandra residence. While the incident, which left him with several stab wounds, has shaken the industry and his fans, it has also turned attention toward Saif's remarkable achievements, wealth, and the brands he endorses.

article_image2

Saif Ali Khan boasts an estimated net worth of Rs 1200 crore. He commands a hefty fee of Rs 10-15 crore per film and earns an additional Rs 1-5 crore from brand endorsements. In recent years, he has successfully transitioned to digital platforms, gaining critical acclaim for his roles in various OTT projects.

article_image3

A significant part of Saif's wealth is tied to his royal heritage, including the iconic Pataudi Palace in Haryana. Valued at an impressive Rs 800 crore, the palace, also known as the Ibrahim Kothi, is spread over 10 acres and features 150 rooms. Built in the early 1900s by the 8th Nawab of Pataudi, Iftikhar Ali Khan, its colonial-style architecture mirrors the grandeur of Delhi's Imperial Hotel.

article_image4

Though Saif's family had leased the palace to the Neemrana Hotel Group from 2005 to 2014, he reclaimed it using his film earnings. Reflecting on this achievement, Saif once remarked, "The house I'm supposed to have inherited has been earned back through money from films. You can't live off the past."

article_image5

The palace's intricate design and Indo-Saracenic architecture have made it a popular filming location for Bollywood movies and international productions like Veer-Zaara and Eat Pray Love.

Saif's real estate portfolio also includes a lavish Rs 55-crore apartment in Mumbai's Satguru Sharan, which he and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, moved into in 2021. Designed by Darshini Shah, the residence is a blend of luxury and comfort, featuring antique decor, a sprawling library, and English-style interiors—an ideal setting for the couple and their sons, Taimur and Jeh.

article_image6

Additionally, their family vacations often take them to their Rs 33-crore chalet in Gstaad, Switzerland, a retreat that offers tranquility away from the bustling city life.

article_image7

In 2018, Saif launched a clothing brand inspired by the regal Pataudi legacy. Initially focused on traditional wear, the brand has since expanded to include perfumes, footwear, and home décor. By 2022, physical stores had opened in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Goa.

article_image8

Beyond his acting and entrepreneurial ventures, Saif is a sports enthusiast. He co-owns the Tiigers of Kolkata in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). Under his co-ownership, the team won the championship in March 2024, further enhancing his stature in the sports industry.

article_image9

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan

Saif's love for luxury is also evident in his enviable car collection, which includes a Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d, a Land Rover Defender 110, an Audi Q7, and a Jeep Wrangler. Each vehicle reflects his refined taste and penchant for comfort.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Disha Patani Hollywood debut: Actress' BTS picture with Tyrese Gibson, Harry Goodwins goes VIRAL [PHOTOS] ATG

Disha Patani Hollywood debut: Actress' BTS picture with Tyrese Gibson, Harry Goodwins goes VIRAL [PHOTOS]

Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Jr NTR 'SHOCKED' as his Devara co-star stabbed; here's what he said RBA

Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Jr NTR 'SHOCKED' as his Devara co-star stabbed; here's what he said

Never felt so unsafe...', Pooja Bhatt OPENS up on attack on Saif Ali Khan ATG

'Never felt so unsafe...', Pooja Bhatt OPENS up on attack on Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's team issues statement, says 'family is fine'; read details RBA

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's teams issues statement, says 'family is fine'; read details

Salman Khan's dog Toro passes away; alleged gf Lulia Vantur says 'Thank you for blessing our lives..' [WATCH] ATG

Salman Khan's dog Toro passes away; alleged gf Lulia Vantur says 'Thank you for blessing our lives..' [WATCH]

Recent Stories

'Missed my daughter's first steps': CA shares she worked 90-hours a week for 10 years & it changed her life shk

'Missed my daughter’s first steps': CA shares she worked 90-hours a week for 10 years & paid a cost; SEE post

Samsung Galaxy S25 series price LEAKED! Here's how much it may cost you gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 series price LEAKED! Here's how much it may cost you

Honda Dio Launched in India at Rs 74930: Know bookings, range, mileages, specifications and features RBA

Honda Dio Launched in India at Rs 74930: Know bookings, range, mileages, specifications and features

Oil India share price target: Must-have PSU stocks for long-term gains AJR

Oil India share price target: Must-have PSU stocks for long-term gains

Rigetti Continues To Surge Amid Quantum Stocks Rally, Lifting Retail Sentiment Even As CEO Calls For Caution

Rigetti Continues To Surge Amid Quantum Stocks Rally, Lifting Retail Sentiment Even As CEO Calls For Caution

Recent Videos

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Video Icon
Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Video Icon
Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Video Icon
Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Video Icon