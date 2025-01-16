Saif Ali Khan's financial legacy: Pataudi Palace, brand endorsements and more!

While the incident, which left Saif Ali Khan with several stab wounds, has shaken the industry and his fans, it has also turned attention toward Saif's remarkable achievements, wealth, and the brands he endorses.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has recently been in the spotlight, not for his illustrious career or royal legacy, but due to a shocking robbery attempt at his Bandra residence. While the incident, which left him with several stab wounds, has shaken the industry and his fans, it has also turned attention toward Saif's remarkable achievements, wealth, and the brands he endorses.

Saif Ali Khan boasts an estimated net worth of Rs 1200 crore. He commands a hefty fee of Rs 10-15 crore per film and earns an additional Rs 1-5 crore from brand endorsements. In recent years, he has successfully transitioned to digital platforms, gaining critical acclaim for his roles in various OTT projects.

A significant part of Saif's wealth is tied to his royal heritage, including the iconic Pataudi Palace in Haryana. Valued at an impressive Rs 800 crore, the palace, also known as the Ibrahim Kothi, is spread over 10 acres and features 150 rooms. Built in the early 1900s by the 8th Nawab of Pataudi, Iftikhar Ali Khan, its colonial-style architecture mirrors the grandeur of Delhi's Imperial Hotel.

Though Saif's family had leased the palace to the Neemrana Hotel Group from 2005 to 2014, he reclaimed it using his film earnings. Reflecting on this achievement, Saif once remarked, "The house I'm supposed to have inherited has been earned back through money from films. You can't live off the past."

The palace's intricate design and Indo-Saracenic architecture have made it a popular filming location for Bollywood movies and international productions like Veer-Zaara and Eat Pray Love. Saif's real estate portfolio also includes a lavish Rs 55-crore apartment in Mumbai's Satguru Sharan, which he and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, moved into in 2021. Designed by Darshini Shah, the residence is a blend of luxury and comfort, featuring antique decor, a sprawling library, and English-style interiors—an ideal setting for the couple and their sons, Taimur and Jeh.

Additionally, their family vacations often take them to their Rs 33-crore chalet in Gstaad, Switzerland, a retreat that offers tranquility away from the bustling city life.

In 2018, Saif launched a clothing brand inspired by the regal Pataudi legacy. Initially focused on traditional wear, the brand has since expanded to include perfumes, footwear, and home décor. By 2022, physical stores had opened in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Goa.

Beyond his acting and entrepreneurial ventures, Saif is a sports enthusiast. He co-owns the Tiigers of Kolkata in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). Under his co-ownership, the team won the championship in March 2024, further enhancing his stature in the sports industry.

Saif's love for luxury is also evident in his enviable car collection, which includes a Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d, a Land Rover Defender 110, an Audi Q7, and a Jeep Wrangler. Each vehicle reflects his refined taste and penchant for comfort.

