Saif Ali Khan meets, hugs auto driver at hospital, Sharmila Tagore blesses him for his good work

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan met the auto driver who took him to the Lilavati hospital after the knife attack on January 16. Sharmila Tagore, the actor's mother, expressed her gratitude to him.



Saif Ali Khan met and hugged Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto driver who drove him to the hospital following the knife assault on January 16. Sharmila Tagore, the actor's mother, praised and blessed him. On Thursday night, Saif saw the hero auto driver who rushed him to the hospital. They briefly interacted around five minutes on Tuesday before the actor was released from Lilavati Hospital. Saif hugged Rana and complimented him for his excellent effort.

Speaking to a media house, the driver, Bhajan Singh Rana, described the night of the event. He stated that as soon as Khan entered his autorickshaw, his first query was, "Kitna time lagega (How long will it take)" to reach the hospital?

"I was in running and suddenly I heard a sound from the gate. A lady was screaming help from near the main gate saying rickshaw ruko (stop the rickshaw). Initially, I didn't know he was Saif Ali Khan and thought of it as a normal assault case," Rana said.



The auto driver also said Saif could walk and get into the vehicle alone. "He walked towards me himself and sat in the auto. He was in an injured state. A small child and one more person was with him. Soon after sitting in my auto, Saif Ali Khan asked me kitna time lagega. We reached the hospital in eight to ten minutes".

"He was bleeding from the neck and back. His white kurta turned red, and there was a lot of blood loss. I didn't even take the fare. I feel good that I could help him at that time," the driver said, adding that he did not even take any fare from the actor.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times by an intruder during a burglary attempt at his Bandra home on January 16. After the attack, he was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw at 2.30 am where he underwent two surgeries.The Mumbai Police arrested the attacker, Bangladeshi resident Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, 30, from Thane in Mumbai on Sunday. He was produced before a metropolitan magistrate's court on Sunday afternoon and sentenced to five-day police custody.

Latest Videos