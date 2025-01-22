Saif Ali Khan meets, hugs auto driver at hospital, Sharmila Tagore blesses him for his good work

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan met the auto driver who took him to the Lilavati hospital after the knife attack on January 16. Sharmila Tagore, the actor's mother, expressed her gratitude to him.
 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 3:06 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 3:06 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan met and hugged Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto driver who drove him to the hospital following the knife assault on January 16. Sharmila Tagore, the actor's mother, praised and blessed him. On Thursday night, Saif saw the hero auto driver who rushed him to the hospital. They briefly interacted around five minutes on Tuesday before the actor was released from Lilavati Hospital. Saif hugged Rana and complimented him for his excellent effort.

article_image2

Speaking to a media house, the driver, Bhajan Singh Rana, described the night of the event. He stated that as soon as Khan entered his autorickshaw, his first query was, "Kitna time lagega (How long will it take)" to reach the hospital?

article_image3

"I was in running and suddenly I heard a sound from the gate. A lady was screaming help from near the main gate saying rickshaw ruko (stop the rickshaw). Initially, I didn't know he was Saif Ali Khan and thought of it as a normal assault case," Rana said.
 

article_image4

The auto driver also said Saif could walk and get into the vehicle alone. "He walked towards me himself and sat in the auto. He was in an injured state. A small child and one more person was with him. Soon after sitting in my auto, Saif Ali Khan asked me kitna time lagega. We reached the hospital in eight to ten minutes".

article_image5

"He was bleeding from the neck and back. His white kurta turned red, and there was a lot of blood loss. I didn't even take the fare. I feel good that I could help him at that time," the driver said, adding that he did not even take any fare from the actor.

article_image6

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times by an intruder during a burglary attempt at his Bandra home on January 16. After the attack, he was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw at 2.30 am where he underwent two surgeries.The Mumbai Police arrested the attacker, Bangladeshi resident Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, 30, from Thane in Mumbai on Sunday. He was produced before a metropolitan magistrate's court on Sunday afternoon and sentenced to five-day police custody.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sky Force' song 'Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon' OUT: Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya shine in romantic track ATG

'Sky Force' song 'Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon' OUT: Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya shine in romantic track

Income Tax officials raid Pushpa 2 director Sukumar's residence, office; read details RBA

Income Tax officials raid Pushpa 2 director Sukumar's residence, office; read details

The Raja Saab': Malavika Mohanan's fight scene from Prabhas starrer leaks [WATCH] ATG

'The Raja Saab': Malavika Mohanan's fight scene from Prabhas starrer leaks [WATCH]

Oscars 2025: When and who will announce this year's nominations; details OUT RBA

Oscars 2025: When and who will announce this year's nominations; details OUT

Dunki actor Varun Kulkarni seeks help amid severe health crisis; Check ATG

'Dunki' actor Varun Kulkarni seeks help amid severe health crisis; Check

Recent Stories

'Acted on his own': JDU sacks Manipur unit chief for pulling support to state BJP govt, says 'we are with NDA' shk

'Acted on his own': JDU sacks Manipur unit chief for pulling support to state BJP govt, says 'we are with NDA'

Maharashtra surpasses Bengaluru to become India's startup capital vkp

Maharashtra surpasses Bengaluru to become India's startup capital

Chennai Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Light to moderate rainfall predicted; Check DETAILS ATG

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Light to moderate rainfall predicted; Check DETAILS

PHOTOS Manushi Chhillar inspired saree for stylish look ATG

(PHOTOS) Manushi Chhillar inspired saree for stylish look

West Bengal government acts against ration theft with new measures AJR

West Bengal government acts against ration theft with new measures

Recent Videos

What is Stargate? Trump Approves $500 Billion AI Project to Outpace China

What is Stargate? Trump Approves $500 Billion AI Project to Outpace China

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | A Guided Tour Of White House As Donald Trump Becomes 47th US President

Infographic Hub | A Guided Tour Of White House As Donald Trump Becomes 47th US President

Video Icon
Caught On Cam | Woman Thrown 30 Meters in Shocking Hit-and-Run Incident

Caught On Cam | Woman Thrown 30 Meters in Shocking Hit-and-Run Incident

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Cake Cutting Ceremony; Avinash & Other BB Celebrities Joined

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's Cake Cutting Ceremony; Avinash & Other BB Celebrities Joined

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: After Karanveer Mehra's Win Against Vivian, What Shilpa Shinde & Other Celebs Said?

Bigg Boss 18: After Karanveer Mehra's Win Against Vivian, What Shilpa Shinde & Other Celebs Said?

Video Icon