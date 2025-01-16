Saif Ali Khan attacked at home: Kareena Kapoor's FIRST reaction and health update

Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife at his Mumbai residence. After surgery, the actor is out of danger. Police have formed 7 teams to investigate the incident. Kareena Kapoor has also reacted to the incident.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 1:57 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 1:56 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra West residence in Mumbai. An intruder attacked him during a robbery attempt. Saif Ali Khan, who sustained knife injuries, is currently undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital. According to Mumbai Police, an unidentified person entered Saif's residence around 2:30 am. Saif was injured in the knife attack and was taken to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.

article_image2

Kareena Kapoor's first reaction after the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan has come. She also mentioned Saif Ali Khan's health condition. "He is fine now. An unknown person broke into Saif Ali Khan's house in Mumbai on Wednesday night and attacked him with a knife. Saif was injured in six places in this attack, after which he was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. After the horrific attack on Saif Ali Khan, his fans are worried. They are praying for his safety. Kareena Kapoor's latest statement will give relief to the fans amid their concerns. She requested her and Saif's fans to be patient.

article_image3

Saif Ali Khan

On behalf of Kareena Kapoor, her team released a statement. It stated, "Last night, there was an attempted robbery at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's house. Saif has injuries to his hand. He was seriously injured while stopping them. He was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. The rest of the family is safe. We request the media and fans not to speculate. Thank you for your support."

article_image4

An FIR has been registered at Bandra Police Station in Mumbai in the case of the attack on Saif Ali Khan and attempted robbery at his house. Police have started investigation. When Saif got into a fight with the person who entered the house, he attacked with a knife, due to which he was injured in 6 places. By the time Saif's family members woke up, the thief had escaped. Bandra police are currently interrogating three attendants, one of whom was also injured.

article_image5

Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan's team also released a statement on the attack. It stated, "There was an attempted robbery at Saif Ali Khan's house. He was injured in the process and is currently in the hospital for surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. This is a police matter. We will keep you updated about the situation." Saif Ali Khan returned from Switzerland last week with his wife Kareena Kapoor and sons Taimur and Jeh. They went there to celebrate New Year.

article_image6

Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife. After surgery, the actor is out of danger. Police have formed 7 teams to investigate the incident. Several people working in the house are already being questioned.

