Sai Pallavi returns full remuneration to producer after 'Padi Padi Leche Manasu' flop; Read on

Sai Pallavi, known for her acting and discipline, is now being lauded for her kindness. A story about her generosity is currently going viral.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 4:14 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 4:14 PM IST

Sai Pallavi, Amaran, Dulquer Salmaan

Sai Pallavi is a rare find in today's cinema. She sticks to her principles, prioritizing meaningful roles over commercial gains.

article_image2

Sai Pallavi's selective approach hasn't hindered her stardom. Producers seek her out, drawn to her dedication and willingness to prioritize good roles.

article_image3

Despite opportunities to work with top stars, Sai Pallavi prioritizes story and performance, collaborating with actors like Nani, Naga Chaitanya, and Varun Tej.

article_image4

Sai Pallavi returned her entire remuneration for 'Padi Padi Leche Manasu' after the film's commercial failure, to support the producer.

article_image5

Despite the film's strong narrative, 'Padi Padi Leche Manasu' underperformed commercially. Sai Pallavi refused her remuneration check, understanding the producer's losses.

article_image6

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi forwent ₹40 lakhs, prioritizing the producer's well-being. Her generosity has earned her widespread praise and admiration.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul post adorable video; share anticipation for 'new beginnings' [WATCH] ATG

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul post adorable video; share anticipation for 'new beginnings' [WATCH]

Janhvi Kapoor graces boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's year-end photo dump in adorable candid moments [PHOTOS] ATG

Janhvi Kapoor graces boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s year-end photo dump in adorable candid moments [PHOTOS]

Bigg Boss 18: Nouran Aly confronts Avinash Mishra over nominating husband Vivian Dsena [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Nouran Aly confronts Avinash Mishra over nominating husband Vivian Dsena [WATCH]

Kannada star Shivarajkumar talks about his Cancer treatment journey in an emotional video (WATCH) RBA

Kannada star Shivarajkumar talks about his Cancer treatment journey in an emotional video (WATCH)

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat's mother accuses Avinash Mishra, says 'Humare parivaar tumhe kabhi maaf nahi karega..' [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat's mother accuses Avinash Mishra, says 'Humare parivaar tumhe kabhi maaf nahi karega..'

Recent Stories

How 20 minutes of cycling can transform your health and fitness? gcw

How 20 minutes of cycling can transform your health and fitness?

Turn Rs 25,000 monthly into lakhs: THIS simple rule shows you how AJR

Turn Rs 25,000 monthly into lakhs: THIS simple rule shows you how

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul post adorable video; share anticipation for 'new beginnings' [WATCH] ATG

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul post adorable video; share anticipation for 'new beginnings' [WATCH]

10 things you should never change about yourself gcw

10 things you should never change about yourself

Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors: Top 7 stocks to buy long-term investment ATG

Maruti Suzuki to Tata Motors: Top 7 stocks to buy long-term investment

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon