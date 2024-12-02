SAD news for Vijay's fans: GOAT got skipped at Chennai International Film Festival 2024

Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT Not Screened at Chennai International Film Festival: Vijay's GOAT movie was not included in the list of films to be screened at the Chennai International Film Festival.

The Greatest of All Time

The Chennai International Film Festival is held annually. The 22nd edition will take place from December 12th to 19th, showcasing international and Indian films.

Vijay's GOAT Skipped in CIFF

The film list for CIFF is out. Surprisingly, Vijay's GOAT, despite being a top grosser, isn't included. Amaran, however, made the cut.

Amaran at CIFF

Tamil films like Amaran, Boat, Pujji at Anuppatti, and others popular movie will be screened at the festival.

CIFF, Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life

Only one Tamil film, 'Kinaru,' is in the World Cinema category. Aadujeevitham, 12th Fail, and other Malayalam and Hindi films are in the Indian Panorama section. List of films screened at Chennai International Film Festival!

Latest Videos