SAD news for Vijay's fans: GOAT got skipped at Chennai International Film Festival 2024

Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT Not Screened at Chennai International Film Festival: Vijay's GOAT movie was not included in the list of films to be screened at the Chennai International Film Festival.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 9:43 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 9:43 PM IST

The Greatest of All Time

The Chennai International Film Festival is held annually. The 22nd edition will take place from December 12th to 19th, showcasing international and Indian films.

article_image2

Vijay's GOAT Skipped in CIFF

The film list for CIFF is out. Surprisingly, Vijay's GOAT, despite being a top grosser, isn't included. Amaran, however, made the cut.

article_image3

Amaran at CIFF

Tamil films like Amaran, Boat, Pujji at Anuppatti, and others popular movie will be screened at the festival.

article_image4

CIFF, Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life

Only one Tamil film, 'Kinaru,' is in the World Cinema category. Aadujeevitham, 12th Fail, and other Malayalam and Hindi films are in the Indian Panorama section. List of films screened at Chennai International Film Festival!

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh denies saving Shilpa Shirodkar from nominations, ignites heated clash [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh denies saving Shilpa Shirodkar from nominations, ignites heated clash [WATCH]

Bandish Bandits 2 Trailer OUT: Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Bandish Bandits 2 Trailer OUT: Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry starrer to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey-Vivian Dsena's clash escalates after bottle breaking incident [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey-Vivian Dsena's clash escalates after bottle breaking incident [WATCH]

Abhijeet Bhattacharya son sparks debate over recognition in 'Woh Ladki Jo' in Dua Lipa's concert ATG

Abhijeet Bhattacharya son sparks debate over recognition in 'Woh Ladki Jo' in Dua Lipa's concert

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 winners list OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Ananya Panday win big RBA

Filmfare OTT Awards 2024 winners list OUT: Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Ananya Panday win big

Recent Stories

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Jumps After Double Upgrade: Retail Cheers

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Jumps After Double Upgrade: Retail Cheers

Diana Shipping Stock Rallies On Tender Offer To Purchase 15M Shares At $2 Apiece: Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

Diana Shipping Stock Rallies On Tender Offer To Purchase 15M Shares At $2 Apiece: Retail Sentiment Hits 1-Year High

Amazon Stock Surges On Cyber Monday: Retail Mood Cheerful

Amazon Stock Surges On Cyber Monday: Retail Mood Cheerful

Tesla Stock Rises After Massive Price Target Hikes On Trump, AI Factors: Retail’s Charged Up

Tesla Stock Rises After Massive Price Target Hikes On Trump, AI Factors: Retail’s Charged Up

Israel PM Netanyahu vows strong response to Hezbollah's mortar attack, calls it serious ceasefire violation snt

Israel PM Netanyahu vows strong response to Hezbollah's mortar attack, calls it serious ceasefire violation

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon