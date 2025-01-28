Sabyasachi: The visionary who made Indian couture a global obsession

Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s name resonates far beyond fashion—it’s a symbol of India’s soul, woven into fabrics, stitched with tradition, and adorned with pride. But behind the dazzling success of a brand set to cross a staggering Rs. 500 crore turnover lies a deeply personal story of resilience, sacrifice, and an unyielding love for design.

Sabyasachi’s creations are more than garments—they’re heirlooms. Each piece reflects the intricate handiwork of Indian artisans, blending traditional techniques with modern silhouettes. His bridal couture, steeped in heritage and unparalleled craftsmanship, has made him the first choice for brides seeking something extraordinary.



Despite his global acclaim, Sabyasachi remains deeply connected to where it all began. In interviews, he speaks candidly about the struggles of his early days—how he almost gave up, how his family’s sacrifices gave him strength, and how his sister’s faith in him changed his life. His humility is as much a part of his brand as his iconic designs.

Growing up in a modest household in Kolkata, Sabyasachi wasn’t born into privilege or luxury. His love for fashion frequently sparked curiosity and scepticism. But for him, it wasn’t just about clothes—it was about storytelling, heritage, and preserving a culture he held close to his heart.

He embarked on a challenging journey to pursue a degree at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). Sabyasachi diligently washed dishes, sold his books, and made every effort to realise his dream. And when he decided to start his own label, it was a simple act of faith from his sister, who lent him Rs. 20,000, that became the seed money for his now-iconic brand.





His designs have graced some of the most memorable weddings, from Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone to global personalities like Oprah Winfrey. Yet, it’s not just the glamour that sets him apart. Sabyasachi’s work honours the hands behind the artwork. Employing over 3,000 artisans, his brand is a lifeline for traditional crafts, breathing new life into India’s age-old techniques.

What started as a small studio with a borrowed Rs. 20,000 is now a global empire. Sabyasachi’s collaborations with international brands like Christian Louboutin, Bergdorf Goodman, and H&M have redefined Indian fashion’s place on the global map. His H&M collection, which sold out within hours, brought the elegance of Indian aesthetics to wardrobes around the world, proving that tradition has universal appeal.





But it’s not just about expansion; it’s about staying true to his roots. Sabyasachi’s flagship stores are more than retail spaces—they’re museums of culture, offering a sensory journey through India’s opulence.

