Rukmini Vasanth stuns in traditional Orange Saree at Mysore Yuva Dasara: PICS

Rukmini Vasanth, who won the hearts of Kannadigas with the movie Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, recently dazzled in a saffron saree at Mysore Yuva Dasara.

Rukmini Vasanth, a beautiful and talented actress who mesmerized the audience in the movie Sapta Sagaradaache Ello starring Rakshit Shetty, is currently a busy actress.

The actress, who is busy with the movie Bagheera, is shining in an orange saree, and her cute photos are going viral on social media. Sharing her photos, Rukmini said that she is happy to be in Mysore during the festive season.

Rukmini Vasanth participated in the Mysore Yuva Dasara program and the Bagheera film team arrived in Mysore along with the actress. She participated in the Yuva Dasara program along with actor Sri Murali.

Rukmini appeared in a very traditional look in the cultural city of Mysore. She looks very cute wearing an orange saree, earrings, jasmine flowers, and a gold necklace.

Rukmini's photo has received a lot of likes and comments, and Sapta Sagaradaache Ello co-star Chaitra Achar wrote, "Uff… no evil eye should fall on you."

Bhumi Shetty is beautiful, Niranjan Deshpande wow that million-dollar smile, posted heart emojis. Fans also commented Beautiful, Goddess, Don't let my eyes fall.

Rukmini Vasanth is the lead actress in Siva Karthikeyan's next film SK23. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, was recently launched. Now she has signed her first Telugu film. Rukmini is paired opposite Tollywood mass hero Raviteja. Not only that, Rukmini is also the lead actress for Vijay Sethupathi.

