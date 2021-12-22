Round-Up 2021: From Pearl V Puri rape case to Munmun Dutta casteist slur controversy

2021 shall be ending in a couple of days. However, the year created headlines because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The TV industry also managed to create news because of varied reasons. Here are the TV stars who were in the news due to different controversies.



2021 shall be ending in a few days. However, the year created headlines because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The TV industry also managed to create news because of varied reasons. Right from a lot of shows going off-air due to different controversies, this year has been a bad year for many stars in the entertainment industry. In the past, we have seen many stars land in controversies which has now become a part and parcel of their showbiz life. In 2021 there were man stars who found themselves in trouble and one of them was Pearl V Puri. The actor was arrested on June 4 post; he was accused of molesting a minor child. There were reports doing roundabouts that the alleged rape incident had taken place in 2019 on the sets of the telly show Bepanah Pyaar. The girl was the daughter of Pearl's co-star. The actor was later released on bail.



The actress had also created headlines due to her dispute with her estranged husband, Abhinav Kohli, over their kid Reyaansh. Abhinav was seen accusing Shweta of leaving their kid at a hotel for the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She had even posted a clip on Instagram where she could be seen struggling with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli. She was attempting him to stop him from pulling her son Reyansh from her. On the flip side, Abhinav accused Shweta of lying and leaving their only son while travelling to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Karan Mehra-Nishal Rawal separation

After being married for ten years, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Karan Mehra and wife Nisha Rawal washed their dirty linen in public. Nisha had filed a case of domestic violence against her husband. The actor was soon released on bail.

Indian Idol 12 controversy

Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar had claimed that the makers had told him to praise all the contestants on how they should perform.

Munmun Dutta The actress who is known for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had received criticism after she used a casteist slur in a clip. She later apologised and said the language barrier was the reason behind the same.

Divya Bhatnagar Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Divya Bhatnagar had passed away due to covid-19. Her friend actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee alleged that she was a survivor of domestic violence.

Terence Lewis There was a video doing roundabout that dance choreographer Terence was seen touching Nora inappropriately. Terence has broken his silence and had said that the clip was morphed.

