Rocket Driver to Spellbound: Exciting OTT releases to watch this weekend

This compilation details the movies released this week on OTT platforms and where to watch them.

Tamil OTT Releases

Tamil Movies This week on OTT, Nayanthara's documentary has been released and is receiving a good response. This documentary is streaming on Netflix. In addition, a few other Tamil films like Rocket Driver, Lineman, and Vivesini have also been released this week on OTT. Rocket Driver is streaming on Simply South, while Lineman and Vivesini are streaming on Aha.

Malayalam OTT Releases

Malayalam Movies The recent Malayalam blockbuster hit Kishkindha Kaandam has been released on OTT this week. This film is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Similarly, the Malayalam film Thekku Vadakku has also been released this week on Amazon Prime. The Tamil versions of both these films have also been released.

Telugu OTT Releases

Telugu Movies Three Telugu films, Lakkam, Rapadi Velugu, and I Hate Love, have been released on OTT this week. Lakkam is streaming on Aha. Rapadi Velugu and I Hate Love have been released on ETV Win OTT platform.

Hindi OTT Releases

Hindi Movies The Hindi version of Jr. NTR's Devara has been released on Netflix this week. In addition, the second season of the web series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is streaming on Netflix and the web series Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar is streaming on Hotstar.

English OTT Releases

English Movies In English, Dune Prophecy has been released on Jio Cinema, GT Max on Netflix, Watchmen Chapter 1 on HBO Max, and Spellbound on Netflix this week. All these films are also released in Tamil.

