Rocket Driver to Spellbound: Exciting OTT releases to watch this weekend

This compilation details the movies released this week on OTT platforms and where to watch them.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 1:11 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 1:11 PM IST

Tamil OTT Releases

Tamil Movies

This week on OTT, Nayanthara's documentary has been released and is receiving a good response. This documentary is streaming on Netflix. In addition, a few other Tamil films like Rocket Driver, Lineman, and Vivesini have also been released this week on OTT. Rocket Driver is streaming on Simply South, while Lineman and Vivesini are streaming on Aha.

article_image2

Malayalam OTT Releases

Malayalam Movies

The recent Malayalam blockbuster hit Kishkindha Kaandam has been released on OTT this week. This film is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Similarly, the Malayalam film Thekku Vadakku has also been released this week on Amazon Prime. The Tamil versions of both these films have also been released.

 

article_image3

Telugu OTT Releases

Telugu Movies

Three Telugu films, Lakkam, Rapadi Velugu, and I Hate Love, have been released on OTT this week. Lakkam is streaming on Aha. Rapadi Velugu and I Hate Love have been released on ETV Win OTT platform.

article_image4

Hindi OTT Releases

Hindi Movies

The Hindi version of Jr. NTR's Devara has been released on Netflix this week. In addition, the second season of the web series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is streaming on Netflix and the web series Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar is streaming on Hotstar.

article_image5

English OTT Releases

English Movies

In English, Dune Prophecy has been released on Jio Cinema, GT Max on Netflix, Watchmen Chapter 1 on HBO Max, and Spellbound on Netflix this week. All these films are also released in Tamil.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

War 2: Shraddha Kapoor to perform special dance number opposite Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR? Read on ATG

War 2: Shraddha Kapoor to perform special dance number opposite Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR? Read on

Actress to withdraw sexual assault complaints against Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others over 'lack of support' dmn

Actress to withdraw sexual assault complaints against Mukesh, Jayasurya, and others over 'lack of support'

Zebra REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Satyadev Kancharana's latest action thriller worth watching? Read on RBA

Zebra REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Satyadev Kancharana's latest action thriller worth watching? Read on

Njan Kandatha Sare REVIEW: Is Indrajith Sukumaran-Baiju Santhosh's comedy-thriller worth your money? Read audience review RBA

Njan Kandatha Sare REVIEW: Is Indrajith Sukumaran-Baiju Santhosh's comedy-thriller worth your money?

Sookshmadarshini REVIEW: Here's what fans have to say about Nazriya Nazim, Basil Joseph's film RBA

Sookshmadarshini REVIEW: Here's what fans have to say about Nazriya Nazim, Basil Joseph's film

Recent Stories

Indian Railways: How to transfer your reserved train ticket to someone else? gcw

Indian Railways: How to transfer your reserved train ticket to someone else?

4 Must-have seeds for weight loss: A simple guide to support your fitness NTI

4 Must-have seeds for weight loss: A simple guide to support your fitness

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Nagarjuna shares details about son's second marriage RBA

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Nagarjuna shares details about son's second marriage

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: BOOM, BOOM Bumrah rattles Australian top-order, India's No.1 bowler wins hearts watch wickets snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: BOOM, BOOM Bumrah rattles Australian top-order, India's No.1 bowler wins hearts| WATCH

Women of THESE 7 zodiac signs are more likely to get angry easily; Are you on the list? gcw

Women of THESE 7 zodiac signs are more likely to get angry easily; Are you on the list?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon