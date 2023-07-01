Ritabhari Chakraborty SEXY gallery: Actress slays, raises temperature with tempting photos

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Bengali film industry's heartthrob is Ritabhari Chakraborty. She is not only a fantastic actor, but also a style icon. The actress recently posted photos on Instagram that have people drooling over her sexy photos. 

    article_image1

    Bengali beauty Ritabhari Chakraborty's brilliance and versatility have kept her alive in the news. We have always been awestruck by the actress's individuality and performance. However, she also captivates her fans with her stunning beauty and grace. 

    article_image2

    Millions of people follow Ritabhari on her official page, and they eagerly await her to offer the most recent information about both her personal and professional lives. The actress, who entered the business at a young age, has carved out a niche for herself and captured hearts with her personality.

    article_image3

    She has always gone bold with her sartorial choices, be it photoshoots or reels. More often than not, she is seen in two pieces and bodycon dresses that compliment her assets perfectly. 

    article_image4

    She looks like a princess in this glamorous shimmery dress which she compliments with a peachy, and dewy makeup. She flaunts her cleavage but with grace and gives the look a touch of royalty. 

    article_image5

    Less is more- Yes, Ritabhari believes and stands by these golden words. She is often seen in bralettes that she matches with an overcoat or a large shrug, confidenty flaunting her cleavage. To add to this, she uses deep eye makeup to compliment her wonderful, and big eyes. 

    article_image6

    VITAMIN SEA: Showing off her assets in a yellow bodycon dress and green chunni, she soaks in the sunshine with seduction in her eyes.

    article_image7

    POOL BABY: Ritabhari sets the temperature high in this wire-lined black bra that she compliments with wavey hair, nude makeup and dark eyes.

    article_image8

    In this extremely seductive photo, Ritabhari exquisitely flaunts her cleavage, looking delectable like never before. 

