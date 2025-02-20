Rishab Shetty’s grand first look as Shivaji Maharaj in ‘The Pride of Bharat’ creates buzz; CHECK

Rishab Shetty’s first look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in The Pride of Bharat was unveiled on Shivjayanti, sparking excitement. The film, releasing in 2027, honors the legendary warrior king.



On the 395th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the first look of Rishab Shetty’s historical epic, The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was revealed. The film, set for a worldwide release on January 21, 2027, aims to honor the legendary warrior king and his remarkable legacy.



The first-look poster, shared on the film’s official X account, presents Rishab Shetty as the iconic Maratha ruler, embodying strength, devotion, and courage. The makers captioned the post with a powerful tribute, expressing their pride in bringing Shivaji Maharaj’s extraordinary journey of bravery and Swarajya to life on the big screen.

Rishab Shetty shared his excitement about portraying the legendary king, stating that he has always been fascinated by Shivaji Maharaj’s inspiring legacy. He considers it an immense honor to take on this role and hopes to do justice to the historic figure who shaped the destiny of India with his vision and valor.

Apart from this project, Rishab Shetty is also set to play Hanuman in Jai Hanuman, the sequel to HanuMan, and is directing Kantara: Chapter 1, the much-awaited prequel to his blockbuster Kantara. With multiple ambitious projects in the pipeline, 2027 promises to be a landmark year for the actor-filmmaker.

