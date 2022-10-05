Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Tabu to Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, stars that attended the reception

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are now an official couple. The newest Bollywood husband-wife jodi threw a grand reception Tuesday evening in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues in the Hindi film industry. Check out some of the pictures from the star-studded wedding reception.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have now officially become Mr and Mrs, after the two got married on Tuesday. Their wedding was followed by a grand reception that the actor couple threw for their friends and colleagues from the film industry. Among those who attended the celebrations in Mumbai, included Richa’s Masaan co-star, actor Vicky Kaushal. Hrithik Roshan also arrived for the reception along with his actor-girlfriend Saba Azad. Apart from these, the starry affair also saw the presence of actors Manoj Bajpayee, Sanya Malhotra, Tabu and Divya among many others.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had already hosted their wedding receptions and functions in Delhi and Lucknow over the weekend. The Qawwali evening that was organised by Ali’s family for Richa, was held on Monday evening.

Among the first ones to arrive at the Mumbai wedding reception was actor Vicky Kaushal who greeted the newly wed bride, Richa Chadha, with a warm hug. Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad were the next to arrive. While Saba was dressed in green salwar-suit, Hrithik wore a crisp black suit.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also arrived for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception in Mumbai. He opted to wear a black bandhgala suit for the occasion, looking his dapper best.

Tabu opted for a multi-coloured ensamble for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's Mumbai reception. She wore a banarasi red lehenga with a deep yellow blouse and emerald green odhni. Tabu's ethnic wear had zari work all over it. She accessorised her look with a gajra that donned her hair.

Actor Sanya Malhotra ditched the ethnich wear and arrived for the reception wearing a black hlater nek slit gown. She kept her look simple yet stylish, looking absolutely gorgeous.

Apart from these stars, the other actors who were seen arriving at the fuction were Vishal Bhardwaj, Kalki Koechlin, Swara Bhasker, Karishma Tanna, and Sayani Gupta.The guest list also including names like Karan Johar, Sanjay Dutt, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vidya Balan, and Huma Qureshi.

On Tuesday, Richa Chadha had clarified that she and Ali Fazal had legally been married since the year 2020. Issuing a statement through their spokesperson, the couple said that they got their marriage registered in 2020, adding that they are now ‘celebrating their union with friends and family’.

