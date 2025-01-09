Rekhachithram REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan's crime thriller worth watching? Read on

Rekhachithram Twitter Review: Jofin T. Chacko's Malayalam mystery-crime thriller had its release on January 9, 2025. John Manthrickal and Ramu Sunil wrote the script Venu Kunnappilly produced for Kavya Film Company and Ann Mega Media.
 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 9:54 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 9:54 AM IST

Rekhachithram X Review: Jofin T. Chacko's Malayalam mystery crime thriller Rekhachithram will be released in theatres on January 9, 2025. Venu Kunnappilly produces the film under the umbrellas of Kavya Film Company and Ann Mega Media. John Manthrickal and Ramu Sunil wrote the screenplay.

article_image2

Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan star in the major roles, with Manoj K. Jayan, Zarin Shihab, Siddique, Bhama Arun, Megha Thomas, Jagadish, Nishanth Sagar, Indrans, and Harisree Ashokan in supporting parts. The film was officially announced on August 11, 2024, and production ended on July 15, 2024. Mujeeb Majeed created both the music and the score.

article_image3

Rekhachithram Premise

In the secluded highlands of Malakkappara, a freshly reinstated police officer's tranquil position takes a dramatic turn when a decades-old crime is discovered. While investigating the inexplicable disappearance of a young nun 40 years ago, he unearths long-buried truths and lost relationships. His quest of the truth sparks a heated inquiry that uncovers treachery, corruption, and a chilling discovery.

article_image4

Rekhachithram's Cast and Crew

Rekhachithram's cast has a wide group of skilled performers, including Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Manoj K. Jayan, Zarin Shihab, Siddique, Bhama Arun, Megha Thomas, and Jagadish in key parts. Nishanth Sagar, Indrans, Harisree Ashokan, Priyanka, Nandu, Unni Lalu, Shaheen Siddique, TG Ravi, Sreejith Ravi, Sudhy Koppa, Srikanth Murali, Vijay Menon, Shaju Sreedhar, Sanju Sanchien, Anuroop, Jayashankar, Dileep Menon, and Pauly Valsan provide supporting performances.

article_image5

Santhy Master choreographed the film, while Andrew D'Cruz and Vishakh Babu from Mindstein Studios oversaw the visual effects, and Liju Prabhakar from Rangrays MediaWorks did the colour grading. The production crew consists of line producer Gopakumar GK, production controller Shibu G.

article_image6

Suseelan, and creative contributor Baby Panicker. Still, photography is done by Bijith Dharmadam, while Vaisakh Vadakkeveedu and Jinu Anilkumar handle public relations. The release of Rekhachithram has been much anticipated. 

@Mr_Ab66 said, "Blockbuster Loading 🔥🔥", @heyopinionx wrote, "#Rekhachithram is a film which holds a positive vibe from its announcement till today in the trade.Even though the buzz stands low for the film, there is a great belief things will turn around after morning & matinee shows thanks to good talks 👍. Looking forward, "

