Rekhachithram REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan's crime thriller worth watching? Read on

Rekhachithram X Review: Jofin T. Chacko's Malayalam mystery crime thriller Rekhachithram will be released in theatres on January 9, 2025. Venu Kunnappilly produces the film under the umbrellas of Kavya Film Company and Ann Mega Media. John Manthrickal and Ramu Sunil wrote the screenplay.

Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan star in the major roles, with Manoj K. Jayan, Zarin Shihab, Siddique, Bhama Arun, Megha Thomas, Jagadish, Nishanth Sagar, Indrans, and Harisree Ashokan in supporting parts. The film was officially announced on August 11, 2024, and production ended on July 15, 2024. Mujeeb Majeed created both the music and the score.

Rekhachithram Premise In the secluded highlands of Malakkappara, a freshly reinstated police officer's tranquil position takes a dramatic turn when a decades-old crime is discovered. While investigating the inexplicable disappearance of a young nun 40 years ago, he unearths long-buried truths and lost relationships. His quest of the truth sparks a heated inquiry that uncovers treachery, corruption, and a chilling discovery.

Rekhachithram's Cast and Crew Rekhachithram's cast has a wide group of skilled performers, including Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Manoj K. Jayan, Zarin Shihab, Siddique, Bhama Arun, Megha Thomas, and Jagadish in key parts. Nishanth Sagar, Indrans, Harisree Ashokan, Priyanka, Nandu, Unni Lalu, Shaheen Siddique, TG Ravi, Sreejith Ravi, Sudhy Koppa, Srikanth Murali, Vijay Menon, Shaju Sreedhar, Sanju Sanchien, Anuroop, Jayashankar, Dileep Menon, and Pauly Valsan provide supporting performances.

Santhy Master choreographed the film, while Andrew D'Cruz and Vishakh Babu from Mindstein Studios oversaw the visual effects, and Liju Prabhakar from Rangrays MediaWorks did the colour grading. The production crew consists of line producer Gopakumar GK, production controller Shibu G.

Suseelan, and creative contributor Baby Panicker. Still, photography is done by Bijith Dharmadam, while Vaisakh Vadakkeveedu and Jinu Anilkumar handle public relations. The release of Rekhachithram has been much anticipated.



@Mr_Ab66 said, "Blockbuster Loading 🔥🔥", @heyopinionx wrote, "#Rekhachithram is a film which holds a positive vibe from its announcement till today in the trade.Even though the buzz stands low for the film, there is a great belief things will turn around after morning & matinee shows thanks to good talks 👍. Looking forward, "

