Red Sea Film Festival 2024: Kareena Kapoor Khan oozes glam in floral purple velvet gown [PHOTOS]

Kareena Kapoor left everyone in complete awe as she attended the prestigious Red Sea Film Festival at Jeddah. Her glam quotient proved why is regarded by many as the undisputed style queen of Bollywood. She wore a breathtaking gown. Let's check out her pictures

Bollywood royalty Kareena Kapoor proved her regality once again. At the Red Sea Film Festival, Kareena turned heads in an Ocar de la Renta purple gown. She shared these pictures on her Instagram

Kareena Kapoor featured in a striking purple velvet gown priced at Rs. 6,48,400. The strapless column silhouette was body hugging. The gown’s showstopper was its intricate three-dimensional orchid embroidery, adding a fairy-tale charm

With subtle glam, bold dramatic winged eyeliner, feathered brows, soft berry eyeshadows, Kareena oozed drama and romance. She wore mascara and glossy berry lip to complete her lip

Her cheeks had a rosy flush, enhanced with a soft highlighter, providing a luminous glow to her face. This natural radiance was a perfect complement to the dramatic elements of her look, adding a touch of elegance and finesse

Kareena kept her accessories understated yet luxurious. She chose diamond chandelier earrings, a simple diamond ring, and purple velvet heels, which elevated her ensemble without overwhelming it. Each piece added a subtle yet striking element to her regal presence

To take her fashion moment a step further, Kareena added an unexpected twist with a purple fishnet face veil. This accessory introduced an element of mystery and drama, proving she’s always ahead of the fashion curve with her bold choices

Kareena opted for a sleek braided bun that perfectly matched her elegant strapless gown. The hairstyle drew attention to her radiant makeup and striking accessories, highlighting her polished and regal appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival

Kareena Kapoor Khan's glam outfit turned heads in the fashion industry. Kareena’s confidence was the true highlight of her appearance. With each step, she radiated elegance and grace

