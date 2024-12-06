Red Sea Film Festival 2024: Kareena Kapoor Khan oozes glam in floral purple velvet gown [PHOTOS]

Kareena Kapoor left everyone in complete awe as she attended the prestigious Red Sea Film Festival at Jeddah. Her glam quotient proved why is regarded by many as the undisputed style queen of Bollywood. She wore a breathtaking gown. Let's check out her pictures

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 1:44 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 1:44 PM IST

Bollywood royalty Kareena Kapoor proved her regality once again. At the Red Sea Film Festival, Kareena turned heads in an Ocar de la Renta purple gown. She shared these pictures on her Instagram

article_image2

Kareena Kapoor featured in a striking purple velvet gown priced at Rs. 6,48,400. The strapless column silhouette was body hugging. The gown’s showstopper was its intricate three-dimensional orchid embroidery, adding a fairy-tale charm

article_image3

With subtle glam, bold dramatic winged eyeliner, feathered brows, soft berry eyeshadows, Kareena oozed drama and romance. She wore mascara and glossy berry lip to complete her lip

article_image4

Her cheeks had a rosy flush, enhanced with a soft highlighter, providing a luminous glow to her face. This natural radiance was a perfect complement to the dramatic elements of her look, adding a touch of elegance and finesse

article_image5

Kareena kept her accessories understated yet luxurious. She chose diamond chandelier earrings, a simple diamond ring, and purple velvet heels, which elevated her ensemble without overwhelming it. Each piece added a subtle yet striking element to her regal presence

article_image6

To take her fashion moment a step further, Kareena added an unexpected twist with a purple fishnet face veil. This accessory introduced an element of mystery and drama, proving she’s always ahead of the fashion curve with her bold choices

article_image7

Kareena opted for a sleek braided bun that perfectly matched her elegant strapless gown. The hairstyle drew attention to her radiant makeup and striking accessories, highlighting her polished and regal appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival

article_image8

Kareena Kapoor Khan's glam outfit turned heads in the fashion industry. Kareena’s confidence was the true highlight of her appearance. With each step, she radiated elegance and grace

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya: Couples makes FIRST joint appearance post wedding [WATCH] ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya: Couples makes FIRST joint appearance post wedding [WATCH]

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra recalls late friend Sushant Singh Rajput in latest episode [WATCH] ATG

Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra recalls late friend Sushant Singh Rajput in latest episode [WATCH]

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous' to showcase Indian hip-hop Punjabi star's rise, struggles and comeback on Netflix, read details RBA

'Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous' to showcase hip-hop Punjabi star's rise, struggles and comeback on Netflix

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others shine at ceremony [WATCH] ATG

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others shine at ceremony [WATCH]

Tarini is not just daughter-in-law, says actor Jayaram at pre-wedding event of Kalidas Jayaram [WATCH] anr

Tarini is not just daughter-in-law, says actor Jayaram at pre-wedding event of Kalidas Jayaram [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Lakshmi Bhandar payment update: When will Mamata Banerjee govt credit December's money? gcw

Lakshmi Bhandar payment update: When will December's money be credited?

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Starc runs riot with 6 wickets, India bowled out for 180; social media reacts dmn

AUS vs IND, Adelaide Test: Starc runs riot with 6 wickets, India bowled out for 180; social media reacts

iQOO 13 to OnePlus 12R: 5 Snapdragon-powered phones you should buy before 2024 ends gcw

iQOO 13 to OnePlus 12R: 5 Snapdragon-powered phones you should buy before 2024 ends

Oranges to Guavas: 5 Must-eat winter fruits for immunity and health NTI

Oranges to Guavas: 5 Must-eat winter fruits for immunity and health

Oranges to Guavas: 5 Must-eat winter fruits for immunity and health NTI

Oranges to Guavas: 5 Must-eat winter fruits for immunity and health

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon